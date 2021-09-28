Khaby Lame and Dream11 surprise India with an unexpected collab

The 21-year-old TikTok star has created a short video skit with content-creator Viraj Ghelani in Lame's first-ever association with an Indian brand

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Sep 28, 2021 10:45 AM
International social media sensation Khaby Lame joined hands with fantasy sports platform, Dream11, marking his first-ever association with an Indian brand. Khaby created a short video skit with Indian content-creator, Viraj Ghelani, and in his trademark style called upon people to accomplish day-to-day tasks in a straightforward manner and use their brains to play on Dream11. 

In the video, Ghelani is sitting with a friend who is eating french fries with toothpicks. Ghelani isn’t amused and calls Lame to simplify this. Lame picks up a fry with his fingers and eats it, showing viewers how simple this is in his signature style, extending his arms with inimitable facial expressions. Wearing a Dream11 jersey, Lame then points to a placard that says ‘DimaagLagana Hai Toh Dream11 PeLaga Na’ reiterating the brand’s message to put their intellectual might for picking a team on Dream11.

The 21-year old took the internet by the storm with his easy-to-understand content by pointing at obvious solutions instead of using hacks. With over 46M on Instagram, Lame is the second most followed TikToker in the world, with 110M+ followers. Before Dream11, he has collaborated with several other sports brands including Formula 1 team Scuderia Ferrari and created content with top footballers like Paulo Dybala and Alessandro Del Piero. A sports fan himself, Lame has frequently posted about various sports and was recently even seen sporting an Indian football team jersey in one of his videos.

