Khaby Lame and Dream11 surprise India with an unexpected collab

International social media sensation Khaby Lame joined hands with fantasy sports platform, Dream11, marking his first-ever association with an Indian brand. Khaby created a short video skit with Indian content-creator, Viraj Ghelani, and in his trademark style called upon people to accomplish day-to-day tasks in a straightforward manner and use their brains to play on Dream11.

In the video, Ghelani is sitting with a friend who is eating french fries with toothpicks. Ghelani isn’t amused and calls Lame to simplify this. Lame picks up a fry with his fingers and eats it, showing viewers how simple this is in his signature style, extending his arms with inimitable facial expressions. Wearing a Dream11 jersey, Lame then points to a placard that says ‘DimaagLagana Hai Toh Dream11 PeLaga Na’ reiterating the brand’s message to put their intellectual might for picking a team on Dream11.

The 21-year old took the internet by the storm with his easy-to-understand content by pointing at obvious solutions instead of using hacks. With over 46M on Instagram, Lame is the second most followed TikToker in the world, with 110M+ followers. Before Dream11, he has collaborated with several other sports brands including Formula 1 team Scuderia Ferrari and created content with top footballers like Paulo Dybala and Alessandro Del Piero. A sports fan himself, Lame has frequently posted about various sports and was recently even seen sporting an Indian football team jersey in one of his videos.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)