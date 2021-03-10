Kartik Aaryan named Doritos’ first brand ambassador in India

Doritos, nacho chip brand from PepsiCo India, has enlisted actor Kartik Aaryan as its first-ever brand ambassador in India.

“This partnership between Doritos® and Kartik Aaryan will further help increase brand reach in India and amplify the uniquely bold messaging of the brand. Not just a nacho chip, Doritos® is a fuel for disruption and is known as a crunchy accompaniment for every movie watching, show-binging and game-playing moments. On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan has always maintained his cool, suave, and frank nature, whether off screen or on-screen through his true-to-oneself characters that speak their mind in a charming yet witty manner. Kartik perfectly embodies what the brand stands for and will help amplify the distinct crunch of Doritos® in an authentic, relatable, and enjoyable manner,” the brand said.

Sharing his excitement, Kartik Aaryan, said, “Doritos has been my favourite snack especially when I’m relaxing, watching a movie, or playing games with my friends. I am so excited to partner with the brand that represents a crunchy style and bold attitude. Look forward to collaborate with one of the world’s favourite nacho chip brand and entertain audiences in an original, unconventional and engaging way."

Speaking on the partnership, Dola Halder, Brand Head - Doritos, PepsiCo India, said, “The Doritos brand is all about boldness. Kartik Aaryan’s daring and charged personality helps him step out of his comfort zone and this fits perfectly with the brand. He brings a strong connect and influence over the Doritos consumer as he embodies the spirit of the young and fearless. With him on board, we are confident of strengthening the engagement with our consumers and building greater visibility for Doritos across India. We're very excited about our dynamic collaboration with Kartik and believe it will elevate the brand proposition in an original and crunchy style”.

Recently, Kartik Aaryan posted a picture of himself on social media holding a placard with jumbled letters “T O R O I D S”, which got likes from lakhs of fans and followers and led to a comment storm. His fans were seen speculating if this could be the title of a new film or an announcement for a new venture.

