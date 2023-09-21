Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 43: Brand Bebo goes big this year

From Tira to Tata Play, a look at the brands endorsed by the actor

With the release of crime thriller ‘Jaane Jaan’, Kareena Kapoor Khan has created quite a stir in the showbiz. The Sujoy Ghosh-directed Netflix Original went live today, on her 43rd birthday.

From the fearless Geet in ‘Jab We Met’ to the regal Poo in ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, Khan has etched her presence in Bollywood ever since she stepped foot in the glam industry. Being one of the highest paid actresses, Khan sits with a net worth of around Rs 485 crores today. She ranked 7th on the Indian Institute of Human Brand's survey on Power Couples (2022) along with her husband Saif Ali Khan. Khan has 10.9 million followers on Instagram as of this day.

But her cinematic journey is not the only facet that defines her. A major part of her net worth is defined by the brands she endorses and is associated with.

For instance, her most recent association with Reliance owned Tira Beauty made headlines. The brand roped in Kareena, Kiara Advani and Suhana Khan as the faces of its campaign. The campaign celebrates the role of beauty and how people use it to express themselves, including this star trio.

MyTrident, the flagship home furnishing brand of Trident Group, also roped Khan in this year, as their brand ambassador during the launch of its Fall-Winter’23 collections.

Warner Bros. Discovery in India launched a TVC this year, featuring Khan to promote its new network channels bundle including Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, TLC, Discovery Kids, Cartoon Network, Pogo, Eurosport, Discovery Turbo, CNN, Dtamil, Discovery Science, and Investigation Discovery.

One of her longest standing associations has been with sports apparel brand Puma, which has continued since 2020. Everytime one decides to scroll through Bebo’s Instagram handle, a Puma collaboration is most likely to appear amongst the top posts!

She has also time and again been seen on Tata Play Binge ads, alongside her husband. The ads generally take a quirky and humorous tone, that further lead to a massive engagement on social handles.

Apart from mainstream endorsements, Khan has also collaborated with names like UNICEF, to spread awareness about the importance of education to children and the impact on their future. Her collaboration with GSK too, looked at ensuring kids are vaccinated against flu.

Among other brands in Khan’s list of brand associations are Berger Paints, Fizzy Goblet, Drools India, TOPS, Netmeds and Springfit Mattresses.

