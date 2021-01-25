Jumboking unveils tricolour logo to celebrate Republic Day

Dheeraj Gupta, Founder & MD of Jumboking, said that this logo is an extension of their #VocalAboutLocal character and ideology

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jan 25, 2021 1:52 PM
Jumboking Logo

Jumboking, an Indian chain of vegetarian burgers, is celebrating Republic Day with a new version of their brand logo. Dressed subtly in the tricolour, the new logo is young, vibrant and very apt for the Indian origins of the brand.

Dheeraj Gupta, Founder and MD of Jumboking says, “this logo is an extension of our #VocalAboutLocal character and ideology.”

Developed by KS Chax, Chief Creative Officer of Tidal 7, this is yet another spin of the versatile logo of the brand.

Chax says, “the huge advantage of a simple strong logo like the iconic JK Bite is its wide adaptability. A while ago, we had rendered it to communicate that our burgers were ‘100% Touch Free’. Now, as a salute to the nation's Republic Day, Indian's own burger brand wears the tricolour with pride which also dovetails neatly into our new tagline, Burgers Born in India.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Logo design Republic day Jumboking branding logo redesign Internet advertising Internet advertising India Marketing Internet Marketing Marketing campaign Marketing ad internet Internet ad internet news marketing advertising India marketing India
Show comments
You May Also Like
Kachcha Sudeepa

Denver ropes in Kannada Superstar Sudeep as brand ambassador
2 hours ago

Havas Group Initiative

Havas Group unveils unique internship program ‘Havas SPARK’ for freshers
3 hours ago

parle

Parle highlights its 'Made in India, Made by India' proposition in new Republic Day TVC
4 hours ago