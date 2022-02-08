Joyville Shapoorji Housing onboards Sourav Ganguly as brand ambassador

Joyville Shapoorji Housing has roped in the former captain of the Indian cricket team Sourav Ganguly as its brand ambassador.

As part of the association, Sourav Ganguly will lead the brand campaigns of the company and portray Joyville Shapoorji’s core values to the home buyers. The former captain of the Indian national cricket team who is also known as ‘Dada’ is a household name in India for his positive attitude, leadership qualities and dependable nature, the company said.

Commenting on the association, Sriram Mahadevan (MD, Joyville Shapoorji Housing) said, “We are delighted to appoint Sourav Ganguly as our brand ambassador. He is our first choice because of his dynamic personality, leadership qualities and reliability. We are confident that with this association, we will be able to reach out to our target audience, more meaningfully.”

Commenting on the association, Sourav Ganguly said, “It is my pleasure and honour to be associated with Shapoorji Pallonji Group and be the face of brand Joyville. It is a historic association for me because Shapoorji Pallonji has a legacy of excellence. Their 156-year-old business speaks volumes of the legacy, quality, and class of the brand. The brand has its presence in India and overseas creating iconic landmarks. I am proud to be associated as a brand ambassador of Joyville Shapoorji Housing. This association is special to me, and I hope it will enable Joyville to scale new heights.”

Joyville will be launching a brand campaign soon with Sourav Ganguly which will be amplified through a 360-degree marketing approach.

