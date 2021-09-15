Join consumer marketing leaders at e4m-Taboola virtual roundtable today

Some of the eminent speakers at the event will be Amit Tiwari, Amit Sethiya, Adil Sanwari, Bharat Arora, and Prashant Dhar

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Sep 15, 2021 8:37 AM
taboola

exchange4media, in association with Taboola, will host a virtual roundtable on the topic---Making the most of your brands key promotional periods, choosing the right marketing tool, on September 15, 2021. The event will be held from 4 to 5 PM.

Some of the eminent speakers on the roundtable will be Amit Tiwari, VP Marketing, Havells, Amit Sethiya, CMO, Syska, Adil Sanwari, Head Digital Media and Transformation- Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, HP India Bharat Arora, Country Manager -India, Taboola and Prashant Dhar, Marketing Director, A. O. Smith India.

These marketing leaders will share their perspective on changes taking place in the marketing domain, how to plan an effective marketing strategy in today’s crowded consumer durables space and key learnings from the pandemic from a marketer’s perspective.

To register for this webinar, you can click here:

https://e4mevents.com/webinar/e4m-Taboola/register

