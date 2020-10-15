JioSaavn launches new playbook for advertisers looking to spread festive cheer

The playbook analyses streaming trends from 2019 festivities and 2020 year to date to predict consumer behaviour in the festive season

JioSaavn, South Asia’s largest digital audio streaming service, recently launched Predictions To Light Up Festive 2020, a digital audio playbook to help marketers make the most of the upcoming celebrations. The playbook analyzes streaming trends from 2019 festivities and 2020 year to date to predict consumer behaviour this festive season. It also guides marketers to make the most of digital audio by reaching out to JioSaavn’s highly engaged 100 million+ user base.

As a medium of advertising, digital audio offers an opportunity to understand how listeners consume audio, what they’re feeling, how they want to feel, and what they’re doing. With the new playbook, JioSaavn has shared some key insights, predictions, and tips for brands to adapt their strategies for maximum impact. Even though the festive season looks different in 2020, consumers are ready to unwind and celebrate. This means e-gifting, playlist dedications, festive cooking, and DIY home decor will make a mark this season.

Using streaming insights, JioSaavn has identified festive predictions for 2020; 3 key trends are noted below:

Music Will Unite Celebrations Across The Country

The popular streaming service saw vernacular voices rise in popularity coupled with an unprecedented 21% increase in Hindi language streams. This is indicative that through culturally diverse traditions, listeners across the country are celebrating as one with music.

Festive DIY Will Be The Hottest Trend

The playbook throws light on the ubiquitous DIY trend. Playlists that empowered DIY activities saw premium interest over the pandemic period. For brands, this is a prime touchpoint to fortify and supplement the drive for self-creation by highlighting tips, tricks, and hacks that appeal to listeners.

Users Will E-Share The Festive Cheer

The new age of consumer interaction is upon here: e-sharing. In 2020 alone, personalized playlists, birthday cheers, and tunes saw upwards of 11.8 million shares on JioSaavn. This presents an opportunity for brands to jump on the streaming service to capitalize on the new-age means to share cheer and love.

A Promising Opportunity For Brands

JioSaavn is a promising space for brands. The platform enables marketers to target consumers at scale to narrate their brand story in the format that works best - audio, display, or content. For listeners, the festive season translates into a hunt for the next big fashion trend, the next big meal, and the next big deal.

In their latest playbook, JioSaavn also offers tips on how marketers can get started. From localizing audio narratives to ingesting handy tips during festive moments to brighten up celebrations, there are many opportunities for brands on the platform. For more predictions and tips to get started, access the free playbook here. Or reach out to get started at advertising@jiosaavn.com.