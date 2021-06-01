ITC's Ashirvaad Svasti makes a nutritious case for dairy on World Milk Day

ITC Ltd.’s Aashirvaad Svasti has proposed to raise a nourishing toast this World Milk Day with the launch of its initiative #RaiseAGlassOfMilk. It is an initiative with an endeavour to encourage milk consumption habits among children and adults, and at the same time, it supports the underlying consumer sentiment of wanting to extend help to the needy in these trying times.

The two-week-long digital leg of the initiative is designed to encourage consumer participation to virtually #RaiseAGlassOfMilk on their respective Instagram and Faceb ook handles that will lead to meaningful contribution to the society especially during this challenging period, being facilitated by the brand.

To participate, consumers will have to share a picture of themselves or/with their loved ones holding a glass of milk in support of the initiative. The pictures need to be posted tagging the brand on Instagram or Facebook along with the hashtag: #RaiseAGlassOfMilk. For every picture posted, the brand will provide a glass of milk to the needy for a month through its partnership with NGOs in Kolkata and Patna.

Over the years, Aashirvaad Svasti has been consciously highlighting the importance of immunity amongst children and how its Vitamin fortified milk plays an important role in it. For the same, last year, it had undertaken a special initiative to provide milk to the needy followed by the launch of an informative ‘Immunity Song’ on World Milk Day.

Sanjay Singal, Chief Operating Officer - Dairy & Beverages, ITC Ltd, said, “Today, a significant number of people consume milk in some form signifying its wholesome nutritious quotient in one’s daily diet. We had entered the market with a sincere commitment to deliver fresh dairy products that are not only superior in taste and quality but also add value to our consumers’ lives. Aashirvaad Svasti’s vitamin A & D fortified milk that helps support immunity serves as a testament to the same. World Milk Day is a befitting occasion to reiterate the importance of milk consumption, particularly in the current situation. The initiative has been designed to encourage milk consumption amongst consumers of all age groups and at the same time raises support for those in need. We look forward to citizens participating in this initiative with their fullest support.”.

The campaign, #RaiseAGlassOfMilk aims to leverage the reach of social media to encourage participation from all across during the two weeks starting from 1st June 2021. The initiative will also see an amplification via print and radio advertisements in Kolkata and Patna