Ishaan Khatter shares tips on how to Bumble better

Bumble partners with Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter for a series of interactive stories to help singles navigate dating in 2020

Bumble, the women-first social networking app, has partnered with Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter, as part of their new integrated campaign to encourage single Indians to make the first move and navigate the new rules of dating in 2020.

On screen, we’ve seen the dashing young actor melt hearts with his charms. Now, he’s bringing those skills into real life as Ishaan takes over Bumble’s Instagram page to share tips and tricks on how to make a meaningful profile on Bumble through a series of interactive stories.

When asked what dating advice he would like to give single Indians, Ishaan said, “I think honesty and communication is the key to any relationship. We shouldn’t settle for something that doesn’t let us be ourselves.”

Speaking about his association with Bumble India, actor Ishaan Khatter says, “I’m excited and happy to associate with Bumble. The importance of building meaningful connections has been realised strongly in 2020, and Bumble does such a creative job in bringing people together.”

He further added, “Bumble’s approach of women making the first move reimagines the traditional gender role dictated by society and makes the app uniquely cool.”

Speaking about the partnership, Samarpita Samaddar, Bumble India PR Director says, “We are excited to partner with Ishaan Khatter, who is extremely popular with our Gen Z and young millennial audiences. As single Indians navigate this new world of dating in 2020, we hope they will be inspired by Ishaan and engage with him on the @bumble_india Instagram page as he shares tips on how to make a meaningful Bumble profile.”