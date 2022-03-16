‘IPL, a perfect vehicle to take Spinny to a wider audience’

Spinny’s Head of Marketing, Suvid Bajaj, talks to e4m about the association with IPL, roping in Sachin Tendulkar and PV Sindhu, expansion plans & more

Spinny, the used-car retailing platform, is the associate sponsor for the TATA Indian Premier League on Disney+Hotstar. Founded in 2015, the Gurugram-based company became a unicorn last November and is now valued at over $1.8 billion.

Led by Founder and Chief Executive Niraj Singh, Spinny recently launched its first national marketing campaign “Khushiyon Ki Long Drive” with Sachin Tendulkar and PV Sindhu.

exchange4media caught up with Spinny’s Head of Marketing, Suvid Bajaj, to understand the company’s strategy for the upcoming IPL and beyond.

Excerpts from the conversation:

What prompted you to come on board for the Tata IPL sponsorship?

Over the last few years, we have made significant investments on setting up the right processes and procedures to make the used car buying and selling experience simple and delightful for our customers. Our focus has always been on ensuring each customer gets a hassle-free car ownership experience that includes exchanging or upgrading their cars. We believe we are now in a position to take our promise to a much wider set of audience. The IPL is a perfect vehicle for this endeavour.

What are your objectives from this association? What are your ROI expectations?

Our key objective is to build brand awareness, connect with the target audience and aim to inform consumers about our brand vision.

You have Sachin Tendulkar and PV Sindhu as your brand ambassadors. Do you plan to rope them in for the IPL campaigns?

We have recently launched our first marketing campaign (Khushiyon Ki Long Drive) featuring Sachin Tendulkar, our strategic investor. Being an associate sponsor for TATA IPL on Disney+Hotstar, we will run our campaign during the upcoming IPL tenure. The digital campaign will also run via Spinny’s social and YouTube channels along with a strong presence across other digital platforms.

We are working on a second film with a similar storyline featuring a customer and brand ambassador PV Sindhu that will cater to South India.

In these films, Sachin Tendulkar and PV Sindhu, representing Spinny, provide assurance to a family that is about to buy its first car. The films also strategically encapsulate Spinny’s full-stack features that contribute to creating a seamless vehicle purchasing journey, including online research and test drives from home and getting the car delivered at the doorstep.

What are your marketing plans outside IPL?

We will continue to make required investments to keep up the momentum that we build from our launch phase. In addition, our focus is to make the consumer’s car buying/selling journey delightful and transparent. For the same, adequate investments will be deployed to help us grow the category and drive awareness and preferences for our brand.

Who are your agency partners across creative, media and digital?

On Creative, we have Spring Marketing Capital, for Media we are collaborating with GroupM’s Mindshare and Digital is being handled by the in-house team.

Why did you choose to collaborate with Disney+ Hotstar?

Spinny is currently available across 22 cities and has 36 car hubs. Our association with Disney+Hotstar has allowed us to target these geographies exclusively, and helped us minimise spill over into the markets that we are currently not present in.

What are your business expansion plans?

With a significant growth journey in 2021, we aim to expand to more than 30 cities by the end of 2022, and will strengthen our online deliveries to simplify the used car buying process for consumers.

The company will bring more technological advancement and modern solutions with contactless home deliveries this year in line with the increasing consumer shift towards safety, convenience, and environment-friendly personal mobility.

