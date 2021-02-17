Intertwined Brand Solutions bags integrated marketing mandate for Teamonk Global

Teamonk Global, Made in India specialty tea brand, today announced the appointment of Intertwined Brand Solutions, a Gurugram based integrated marketing agency today as its marketing partner. The agency will design and execute brand solutions for both global and domestic markets for Teamonk.

As the integrated marketing partner, the agency’s responsibilities would include framing digital creative strategies, strengthening brand positioning, offering digital innovation for Teamonk Global's online and offline campaigns, thus raising awareness, and carving space in the speciality tea market space in the international as well as the home turf. The major focus will be to promote and take Teamonk forward in the F&B ecosystem journey and their focus on healthy living. The agency would also manage SEO responsibility for Teamonk.

Incepted in 2016, homegrown specialty tea brand Teamonk Global, was founded by Ashok Mittal, Amit Dutta, and Nalin Sood to cater to the burgeoning demand for speciality teas in India and globally. The global speciality tea market is estimated to be US$5.2 bn. With a heightened focus on health and wellness especially amid Covid, Teamonk is poised to leverage this trend and grow in strength with its wide portfolio of 100% natural, healthy and delicious teas. Teamonk offers a wide range of pure and natural green, oolong, white and black teas, with natural ingredients to enhance the taste and aftertaste experience for the glocal tea connoisseurs.

Teamonk sells its teas through its own website and other partner sites such as Amazon India and BigBasket, as well as through kiosks in premium retail stores such as Godrej Nature’s Basket and is popular for corporate gifting. The company also sells its teas in the US through Amazon.com.

“Teamonk aims to focus on the health-conscious consumer that aims to start each day with a healthy cup of tea to look and feel good. From the company’s stand-point, our vision is to create a global tea brand with an international footprint, by offering a range of the finest “natural” hand-picked teas, fresh from the best high-grown tea plantations. With Intertwined as our integrated marketing partner, we are certain that Teamonk’s story would reach a wide audience from holistic and creative perspectives. We truly believe that Intertwined shares a deep understanding of our brand and are confident that their artful storytelling will serve our purpose well. We welcome them onboard and look forward to a long association with the team at Intertwined”, said Nalin Sood, Co-founder & CEO, Teamonk Global.

On winning the marketing mandate, Divya Pratap Mehta, Founder, Intertwined Brand Solutions, said, “At Intertwined, our heart lies in strategy that is holistic in the digital space. When we work with a brand, we aim to give the best brand solutions by panning ourselves across SEO, performance marketing, SMs, SEM, etc. Our scope is never limited to one narrative for a brand and this has been our focus while drawing narratives for Teamonk Global. We are truly delighted to partner with them and truly believe that we can offer effective messaging via their story around the ‘Monk’ that is synonymous to ‘enlightened health’. We look forward to bringing the healthy cuppa tea to life.”

