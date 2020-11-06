Instagram partners with Kareena Kapoor Khan to support small businesses this Diwali

Instagram has announced partnership with actor Kareena Kapoor Khan to engage with her thriving Instagram community, and to support small businesses in the country. The actor, who is passionate about gardening, is supporting an Ahmedabad-based small business, myBageecha, and is encouraging others also to discover and support a small business of their choice.

Archana Vohra, Director, Small and Medium Business, Facebook India said, ‘Instagram today has evolved into a cultural hub, and a place for more than a billion people around the world to discover and connect with inspirational people such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, and businesses like myBageecha. The partnership with Kareena is not just a unique growth opportunity for myBageecha but it also lends strong support for all small businesses, especially in challenging times like these. We’re thankful to Kareena for her interest in helping India’s small businesses and are confident of the business impact it’ll help deliver for myBageecha as well as for others.”

Kareena will promote the brand on Instagram using branded content ads, a format that gives advertisers the ability to promote creators' organic branded content posts as feed and stories ads, thereby reaching new audiences and measuring impact. Talking about this unique partnership Kareena said, “Every day I discover something new and special through Instagram and my community there. My love for gardening led me to myBageecha, a wonderful small business that is helping make India and its homes greener. With Instagram, I now have an opportunity to support myBageecha and I couldn’t be more glad. Many more small businesses in India need support and I've made my start. I’ll also be gifting my loved ones something green and beautiful this festive season and I hope you do too.”

MyBageecha has been using Instagram to reach its audience organically, as well as through sponsored ads. It accredits a 3x growth in their sales after setting up their Instagram account and starting advertising on the platform. While commenting on this partnership, Saumitra Kabra, Co-founder, myBageecha, said, “Instagram gives us the unique vantage point of being located in a non-metro city, and yet having access to a country wide market through its many features. During the pandemic, the platform has been instrumental in helping us connect with our customers and reach new audiences to ensure business continuity. Now with this unique opportunity of an association with Kareena Kapoor Khan, we’re hoping to gain more reach, visibility, and reputation.”

This partnership is part of Instagram’s recent ‘Love Runs Deep’ campaign, that aims to redefine the way brands can authentically tell their stories while engaging with influencers. The campaign is built on the insight that Instagram is a natural home for partnerships between people, celebrities, influencers and brands, a relationship that can be leveraged for business impact.

Mindshare is the agency partner and Versis is the talent partner with creative support from MissMalini Entertainment.