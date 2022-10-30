IndiaLends campaign educates people about the correct use of credit

In the midst of the festive season, IndiaLends, an online marketplace for loans and credit cards, has launched its video campaign #TarakkiKiTayari. The campaign aims to bring awareness around the correct use of credit for personal and financial growth for early as well as new to credit customers.

The digital campaign was launched as part of IndiaLends communication narrative focusing on the significance of personal growth for India’s youth. The campaign was launched over the weekend across IndiaLends’ social media platforms. The company is leveraging the video campaign through influencer marketing - with various social media influencers like lifestyle influencers including Shivangi, Dushyant, Aanchal, couple travel influencers Archana & Vidur, and parental influencer like Priyanshi. The lending major aims to reach out to millennials with this campaign.

Through the campaign, IndiaLends aims to catch the pulse of the millennials, for whom self-growth has become extremely essential. The #TarakkiKiTayari campaign motivates millennials to be aware about the best way to use credit products in a way that would contribute to individual personal growth and fulfill the aspirations. The campaign showcases how IndiaLends helps in planning expenditure and enables one to fulfill their needs without compromising financial health.

IndiaLends’ Head of Brand and Marketing Ankit Khurana said, “The festive season is a special time for individuals and families. The festivities mark the onset of new beginnings. Keeping in mind the symbolism of the festivals celebrated across our country, we launched #TarakkiKiTayari campaign to bring the focus on fulfilling aspirations without hampering financial stability. Since ‘personal growth’ is important we showcased how the goal of personal and financial growth can be met by effectively using credit products.”

For the campaign, the creative agencies involved were Adfactors PR and OneImpact.

IndiaLends is currently working with 60+ RBI-approved partners, which include major PSUs and private sector banks, NBFCs, fintechs, and P2P lenders. The company also offers an open-API model for banks and NBFCs to partner with them through a plug-and-play approach. The company has over 13 million members, with over 85% of them being millennials and zillennials. The company achieved its cash break even in March 2022.

