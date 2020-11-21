India Gate focuses on the emotional connect of food in new campaign

India Gate Basmati Rice has launched its new festive digital campaign to promote their premium brand, India Gate Classic, as rice meant for special occasions. The new digital campaign, conceptualised & executed by Maximus Collabs comprises of four films showcasing the connect of India Gate rice with celebrations and emotional bond in different relationships.

The beautiful real-life couple Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya showcase the husband-wife bond and the small sweet quick surprise the husband can prepare for the wife this Diwali with India Gate Basmati rice. The second film displays the friendly bond of a Mother-daughter by Divya Kumar Khosla and her mother and the small pleasures of cooking on video call for festivities. The third film showcases actress Shweta Tiwari and how quick recipes can be prepared for her daughter Palak friends, while the fourth film sees Director & choreographer Farah Khan cooking her traditional recipe of Yakhni Pulao for her staff who make her life easier and manager her home throughout the year.

Talking about the campaign, Ayush Gupta, Business Head, KRBL Ltd. said: “As a brand we wanted to showcase the strong emotional connect food has with family get togethers during festivities. Food being an integral part of all our celebrations, India Gate Classic promises to be that perfect ingredient to impress your guests and make your festive meals delicious. The campaign aims to position India Gate Classic Basmati Rice as an integral part of the festive preparation”.

Celebrations are an inseparable part of India. With a Long Festival Season approaching the sentiments are going to be uplifted and motivated. Diwali and the entire festive season is all about eating outside, lots of parties and lots of shopping for the Festival. What makes these celebrations more special is the flavour in our plate. Since many ages, good food is considered to be the scale of success and happiness of any occasion in India. Preparation of Festivals in India is More Important than the Festival Itself and hence it holds utmost importance in the mind of the Homemaker.

India Gate has a range of Quality Products in Basmati Rice but one of the products stands out from every other. It is INDIA GATE CLASSIC which is one product in our portfolio that has the perfect ingredients to make any occasion even more special. The perfect grains combined with the unique USP of 2 Years of Ageing bring the best in our rice giving it the perfect aroma, longest grains, fluffy texture and more yield post-cooking.