India witnesses 19% YoY decrease in Fraud/SIVT violation rate: DoubleVerify Report

DoubleVerify, a software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today released its 2021 Global Insights Report, an annual study on the current state of media quality and performance on the Internet.

For this year’s Global Insights Report, DV analyzed more than one trillion impressions in 80 markets across more than 2,100 brands. The report provides a market-by-market analysis for North America, LATAM, EMEA, and APAC of video and display impressions measured year-over-year (YoY) from May 2020 to April 2021 across desktop and mobile web, mobile app, and CTV.

“Now more than ever, global advertisers demand greater clarity and confidence in their digital investments,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “Brands want evidence of campaign quality and performance to maximize the effectiveness of online advertising. This report reflects the key challenges affecting the ad ecosystem globally – benchmarking the industry at large while offering in-depth data and analytics to help brands optimize digital strategies.”

"The present surge in digital content consumption increases concerns around ad fraud, resulting in a loss of both media quality and revenue. Brands are hence demanding better, more sophisticated ways to measure their digital campaign performance. Third-party ad verification solutions can give brands an upper hand in combating ad fraud and improving media quality by providing them with transparency into their digital media buys, along with actionable insights, and this report is a testament to the same,” said Nachiket Deole, Head of Sales – India, DoubleVerify.

APAC/India Snapshot:

Mobile Leads the Way in APAC: 88% of DV verified video impressions in APAC are delivered through mobile devices, almost doubling that of the rest of the world at 45%. Quality in this channel has also improved. App fraud dropped from 12% to 3% of total fraud/SIVT, and mobile app video viewability increased by 26%, giving APAC an 80% mobile app video viewability rate.

Low Fraud Rates in APAC: APAC experienced the lowest overall sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT)/fraud violation rates in the world at 0.8%, compared to North America (1.5%), EMEA (1.6%), and LATAM (1.1%).

India: 19% decrease in fraud rates YoY to 0.5% overall.

Programmatic Buys Increase: Advertisers are combining pre- and post-bid coverage to ensure efficiency and effectiveness in their media buys. Last year, 49% of APAC video impressions were bought programmatically. This year, that number rose to 62%.

Outperforming in AVOC: Over 60% of video ads in APAC are delivered to mobile apps, which has positively impacted overall video performance in audible and in-view on completion (AVOC). APAC’s overall AVOC rate at 34% across all environments is 2.5 times higher than the global average of 11%.

Strides in Addressing Brand Suitability Violations: APAC has the second-lowest rates of brand suitability violations with a 25% decrease YoY. However, as ad verification is still nascent in India, brand suitability violation rates increased by 18%. We believe that with increased awareness and adoption of brand suitability tools in India, we will see the violation rates decline.

More Can be Done to Improve Viewability : Despite APAC advertisers achieving a 4% YoY increase in display viewable rate at 62%, it still trails other regions. APAC performed better when it came to video viewability. After a 12% YoY increase, APAC’s video viewable rate was 74%, which is ahead of North America while still trailing EMEA and LATAM.

India: 50% YoY increase in video viewability rates to 83%

Global Snapshot:

CTV & Mobile Video Surge: Over the last year, the volume of video ad impressions globally has increased 56%. Mobile web, with 104% growth YoY, and CTV, with 87% growth YoY, have driven the trend.



Keyword Blocking Is Down: Advertisers have become more sophisticated in avoiding unsuitable content, as the global brand suitability violation rate thus far in 2021 is 12% lower as compared with the full year of 2020. Also, keywords make up a smaller share of overall violations YoY, falling from 13% to 7%. These changes show a maturing industry, moving beyond keywords alone to embrace inclusion/exclusion lists and contextual content categories at DV’s guidance.



Half a Million Fraudulent Devices Daily : Despite the drop in APAC, fraud remains a problem globally as DV detects 500,000 new fraudulent devices every day. Mobile app video was particularly plagued, with fraud rising nearly 50% YoY.

Video Often Seen But Not Heard: Audibility remains a challenge, especially on desktop and mobile web, with fewer than 15% of all video ads both audible and in-view on completion (AVOC).

Pandemic’s Impact on Performance : DV has also created an “Attention Index,” evaluating ad “Attention” based on “engagement” and “exposure.” Engagement measures how users interact with ads and exposure quantifies how the ad is displayed on the page. Notably, while campaigns in travel and media and sports had smaller buys, decreasing exposure, both still drove better-than-average consumer engagement. Similarly, entertainment advertisers saw higher engagement YoY, despite decreased engagement.

“Attention metrics, such as time-in-view, audibility and other exposure and engagement indicators, offer advertisers deep insights into the efficacy of their ad campaigns,” said Zagorski. “Ultimately, these data points allow advertisers to maximize their digital investments in order to drive desired outcomes.”

