IMPACT Marketing 40 Under 40 celebrates future faces of the industry

Zomato has launched a new campaign with a chat show series hosted by Founder & CEO, Deepinder Goyal. The series, named Zomato Breaking Bread, features restaurateurs as interviewees and has been recorded at the Zomato Headquarter. It delves into various aspects of the restaurant business, including the challenges faced by the restaurateurs, their entrepreneurial journeys, new culinary innovations, etc.

The first episode featuring Zorawar Kalra, Managing Director of Massive Restaurants — Farzi Cafe, Louis Burger, Pa Pa Ya, amongst others — dropped today on Zomato's official YouTube channel. Zorawar Kalra, son of renowned restaurateur and host of one of India’ first food shows - Jiggs Kalra, is also known for hosting the fifth season of MasterChef India.

In this episode, Zorawar Kalra, who has recently launched Farzi Cafe in the USA, talks about his restaurant business journey, stating that “when I was 12-13, I decided I am going to get into the restaurant business in some way, shape or form.” He touches upon his unwavering passion for Indian cuisine and the duty to take it forward by “exporting our culture through our food.”

In his conversation with Deepinder, Zorawar Kalra also speaks on his decision to expand from dining into delivery, through the launch of Louis Burger, during the pandemic — “I love burgers, and I never could find a good burger. But I never thought I could build a restaurant on burgers. But a delivery kitchen? Absolutely.” Emphasizing on the importance of food ordering and delivery platforms like Zomato, Kalra adds that “The system that you (Zomato) have built across 100s of cities across the country, I have an unlimited potential. All I have to do is open in a city where Zomato exists, and I can open 4 or 5 kitchens with minimal investment, and I can serve an entirely new demographic — which I perhaps would not have chosen to (do) through a dining restaurant because of the investment involved.”

In addition to Zorawar Kalra, Zomato’s chat show series will also feature the promoters of some of India’s most loved restaurants including Biryani by Kilo (renowned for its freshly prepared dum-cooked handi biryanis, delivering across 45+ cities), Burgerama (a prominent made-for-delivery burger chain operational in multiple locations including Delhi NCR, Chandigarh and Bangalore), Bawarchi Restaurant (a famous eatery of Hyderabad that sells more than 2000 portions of biryani daily - both online and offline) and Burger Factory (a popular burger restaurant chain - serving gourmet, hand-crafted burgers since 2012 across 4 locations in Goa).

On the concept of the campaign, Deepinder Goyal said, “At Zomato, we believe that our success depends on the success of our restaurant partners. This series is our way of showcasing their incredible stories, which have the potential to inspire many new and aspiring restaurateurs."