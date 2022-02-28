IMA jury meet: Industry stalwarts recognise the best minds in marketing

An elite panel of jury members picked the most deserving entries in marketing excellence. The winners will be announced on 14th March, 2022

In the recently held jury meet of the upcoming 8th edition of the Indian Marketing Awards, an elite panel of industry stalwarts from leading brands across the country come together to judge realms of entries across diverse categories and pick the most deserving entries in marketing excellence. The awards will be held on 14th March, 2022 at Taj Lands End, Bandra, to celebrate and recognize marketing successes.

The Jury Chair for IMA this year was Harsh Mariwala, Chairman, Marico. Other jury members included: Abhishek Ganguly, MD-India & SEA, Puma, Ajit Varghese, Chief Commercial Officer, ShareChat & Moj, Amanpreet Bajaj, General Manager, India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan, Airbnb, Amer Jaleel, Group CCO & Chairman, Mullen Lintas, Bhaskar Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, Red Bull, Gunjan Shah, Chief Executive Officer, Bata India, Kavinder Singh, MD & CEO, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, Kalpana Sampat, MD and CEO, Pramerica Life Insurance, L.V. Krishnan, Chief Executive Officer, TAM India, Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head – Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network, Viacom18, Nitin Gupta, CO-Founder and CEO, Xapads, Prasanth Kumar, CEO South Asia, Group M, Rajesh Magow, Co-Founder and Group CEO, MakeMyTrip, Sangeeta Pendurkar, Chief Executive Officer - Pantaloons & Jaypore, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd, Sanjay Singal, Chief Operating Officer - Dairy & Beverages, ITC, Sharmila Sahai, Managing Director, Timex, Shivam Puri, Chief Executive Officer, Cipla Health, Sumit Rai, MD & CEO, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance, Vasuta Agrawal, Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Inmobi and Zarin Daruwala, Cluster Chief Executive Officer, India and South Asia markets (Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka), Standard Chartered Bank.

Sharing his thoughts on the Jury deliberations, Harsh Mariwala, Chairman, Marico, said, “The jury went into the details and we were aligned while choosing the winners and ensured we had the right set of winners. There were a lot of deliberations and it was a great learning experience. That just makes me confident that we have made the right choice.”

“The entries were from a diverse background including large, medium, and small companies and that made the overall process very interesting,” he added.

IMA will recognize path-breaking and impactful marketing strategies, right from the articulation of sharp objectives addressed through a strategy to plugging gaps of consumers' needs unearthed through sharp consumer insights. The awards will also recognise the fact that marketing is critical for organic growth of a business and its central role in creating, communicating, capturing, and sustaining value for an organisation.

