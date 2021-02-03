IMA 2020: Perfetti Van Melle, Pidilite, Asian Paints, Tata Tea, Colors win big

exchange4media hosted the 7th edition of Indian Marketing Awards (IMA) 2020, co-powered by Colors & Kalnirnay, on 3rd February 2021, acknowledging and rewarding brands for excellence in marketing.

The virtual awards ceremony was preceded by a panel discussion titled 'The Role of the CEO in Building Brands', featuring Rajesh Ramakrishnan, MD, Perfetti Van Melle India Pvt Ltd; Sarbvir Singh, CEO, Policybazaar.com; Kushal Agrawal, Co-Founder, XOXODAY; and Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor in Chief, BWBusinessworld & exchange4media Group (Session Chair) and a fireside chat with Bharat Puri, MD, Pidilite Industries Ltd and Nawal Ahuja, Co-Founder, exchange4media.

The awards recognise the fact that marketing is critical for the organic growth of a business. It plays a key role in creating, communicating, capturing and sustaining value for an organisation.

The IMA 2020 was headlined by some of the biggest names in the industry who handpicked marketers, brands and agencies who have achieved great success with effective marketing practices. Despite 2020 being a difficult year, they overcame the hurdles posed by the pandemic to deliver splendid marketing campaigns that created value for their respective organisations.

Perfetti Van Melle bagged top honours to win Marketing Team of the Year title.

Adi Godrej, Chairman of the Godrej Group, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Manyavar won gold for its #TaiyaarHokarAaiye campaign under Category Creation. InMobi bagged gold under the category Brand Extension for the work done for Cadburys Mondelez.

TATA TEA Premium and TATA Consumer Products Limited won gold under Brand Rejuvenation. It shared gold with Ogilvy & Mather who won for Fevikwik - Phenko Nahi Jodo under Use of Consumer Insight.

Ogilvy & Mather also took home gold for Fevicol and FeviKwik under Best Use of TV. MXP Media India Ltd bagged silver for Best Use of Print. Freudenberg Gala won silver metal for Best Use of Radio.

Viacom18 Media took home gold for Best Use of OOH for Colors - Naati Pinky ki Lambi Love Story and silver for Best Use of Experiential Marketing for Colors - Shubharamb.

WATConsult won both gold and silver for Nikon and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance respectively for the category Marketing on a Small Budget.

Cipla and Schbang won gold for Breathefree #InhalersHainSahi campaign under Healthcare & Pharmaceutical category. Bridgestone India took home top honour under Not for Profit Sector/CSR.

The grand jury board that delivered the final verdict was chaired by Bharat Puri, MD, Pidilite Industries Ltd. The board comprised industry leaders like (in alphabetical order) Arvind Mediratta, MD & CEO, METRO Cash & Carry India; Anchit Nayar, CEO-Retail, Nykaa; Dinesh Chhabra, CEO, USHA International; Divya Karani, CEO, Dentsu X; Ghazal Alagh, Co-Founder & Chief Innovation Officer, Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd. (Mamaearth & The Derma Co.); Preeti Reddy, CEO-South Asia, Insights Division, Kantar; Rajesh Ramakrishnan, MD, Perfetti Van Melle India Pvt Ltd.; Rohit Gothi, CEO, Hero Cycles Ltd; Sanjay Sharma, CEO, MTR Foods; Sarbvir Singh, CEO, PolicyBazaar; Sanjeev Srinivasan, MD & CEO, Bharti Axa General Life Insurance Co Ltd; Suparna Mitra, CEO-Watches and Wearables Division, Titan Company Ltd; Sushant Dash, President, Packaged Beverages (India, Bangladesh and the Middle East), Tata Consumer Products; Taranjeet Singh, MD-SEA & India, Criteo; Vaishali Banerjee, MD, Platinum Guild India Pvt Ltd; and. Vaishali Verma, CEO, Initiative.

Please find the list of winners here:

