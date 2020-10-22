ICMA 2020 Jury Meet: Campaigns that kept brand identity at core shortlisted

Industry leaders along with Jury Chair Dr. R S Sodhi, Managing Director, AMUL, came together under one virtual roof to select the best outcome-driven content marketing campaigns

The jury session for the 5th edition of the e4m Indian Content Marketing Awards (ICMA) 2020 took place on Wednesday, 21st October 2020. The number of entries this year came close to 300.

exchange4media’s ICMA provides a remarkable showcase of talent, expertise, inspiration and insight. The awards honour impressive content marketing campaigns across an array of 22 broad categories. This year the awards accepted entries from the period of 1st April 2019 to 30th June 2020.

The Jury Chair for ICMA 2020 was Dr. R S Sodhi, Managing Director, AMUL. The other jury members were Abhinav Iyer, General Manager, Marketing & Strategy, The Muthoot Group; Arvind RP, Director, Marketing & Communications, McDonald’s India; Ashish Morone, Senior Vice President & Head-Marketing Communications, HDFC Bank; Ashish Prasad, Chief Marketing Officer & Strategic Initiatives India, ACC & AMBUJA, ACC; Ashwin Deshpande, Co-Founder, Director, elephant; Aishwarya Singh, Head of Marketing (Snacks, Noodles and Pasta), ITC Limited, Basant Rathore, Senior VP-Strategy, Business Development & Brand, Jagran; Chandramohan Mehra, Chief Marketing Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance & Bajaj Allianz General Insurance; Girish Kalra, SVP- Marketing & Corporate Communication, ICICI Lombard; Gurpreet Singh, Co-Founder & COO, One Digital Entertainment; Krishnarao Buddha, Sr. Category Head, Parle; Mahesh Israni, Business Head, TATA Consumer Products; Munir Lamba, Head of Marketing (Confectionery and Coffee), Foods Business Division, ITC; Nandini Shenoy, CEO, Pinkvilla; Nidhi Hola, Director-Integrated Marketing, Microsoft India; Pallavi Chopra, Vice President, Brand, and Head of Marketing redBus; Peeyush Dubey, Chief Marketing Officer, LTI; Poulomi Roy, Chief Marketing Officer, RSH Global; Rama Paul Vice President- Marketing & Marketing Services, ABP Network; Resha Jain, Head of Content Marketing, SUGAR; Ritesh Ghosal, Chief Marketing Officer, Croma; Roch Dsouza, Chief Marketing Officer, Brand Factory; Sameer Yadav, Associate Director, Marketing – Equity and Activations, Chocolates, Mondelez International; Sachin Sharma, Director - LinkedIn Marketing Solutions, India; Sanchita Ganguly, Brand Building Head, Ultra Tech Cement; Saroj Mishra, Dr.Reddy’s; Sonia Singh, Co-Founder, Director-Growth, Collectcent; Sunil Kamaran, Country Head, Big FM; Virginia Sharma, Vice President, Brand Solutions, JioSaavan; and Vivek Srivatsa, Head-Marketing, Passenger Cars, TATA.

The judging parameters for the jury process were: Objective of the campaign, Ideation & Strategy, Execution and Results.

For the virtual jury process, there were co-jury chairs appointed and the jury member selected for each of the four teams were broken up into different Zoom rooms to judge different categories. However, the final call was taken by the main jury chair Mr. Sodhi.

Jury members said the shortlisted were selected on the grounds of business results outcomes, ROI, execution and views garnered of the campaign entries. Some entrants had a clear articulation of their product or service, had sales numbers and instilled brand recall.

Also, jury members, that kept their brand identity at core whilst curating content caught their attention. Also, the effectiveness of the consumers point of view was taken into consideration. The campaigns that reached out to the consumers using the right tools (like Instagram for the younger TG) were prioritized over the other in particular categories.

The final awardees will be unveiled on the day of the virtual Awards Ceremony on October 29, 2020.

The categories for the ICMA Awards 2020 are:

Best Digital Branded Content (Non-Video) Best Digital Branded Content- Video

3. Best Branded Content Marketing On TV

4. Best Content Marketing Experiential

5. Best Branded Content- CSR

6. Best Content Marketing- Social Media

7. Best Content Marketing- Print

8. Best Radio Led Branded Content

9. Best Content Marketing- Mobile

10. Best Content Marketing- OTT

11. Best Content Marketing- Tech

12. Best Crowd Sourced (User Generated) Content

13. Best Character Led Branded Content

14. Best Content Marketing - Influencer/Celebrity

15. Best Integrated Branded Content

16. Best Content Marketing- Launch/Relaunch

17. Best Content Marketing - Annual Plan

18. Best Content Marketing - Multi-Year Program

19. Best Marketed Branded Content

Best Content Created Young Gun Award

22. Platinum Award