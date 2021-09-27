IAA inducts Raj Nayak into Hall of Fame

Amul's RS Sodhi was named the "Business Leader of the Year" and Sony Picture's NP Singh the "Media Person of the Year" at the eighth edition of the Leadership Awards on September 25, 2021

The International Advertising Association (IAA) India Chapter has inducted House of Cheer founder and MD Raj Nayak into its "Hall of Fame." The IAA also announced the winners of the eighth edition of the Leadership Awards on September 25, 2021. Havas Group's Bobby Pawar won for the "Creative Agency Leader of the Year."

Other winners included actor Anil Kapoor as the "Brand Endorser of the Year" and Amul's RS Sodhi as the "Business Leader of the Year." Lodestar UM CEO Nandini Dias was adjudged "Media Agency Leader of the Year." Sony Picture's NP Singh is "Media Person of the Year."

KIA Motors' Shakti Upadhyay, Hero MotoCorp's CMO Ranjivjit Singh, Xiaomi Technology's Jaskaran Singh Kapany were the other big winners.

