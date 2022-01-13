HyperX names Ankit ‘V3nom’ Panth as its first Indian brand ambassador

In a bid to strengthen its leadership presence in India, HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc. and brand leader in gaming & esports, has signed the country’s most successful Esports player Ankit Panth as its first Indian brand ambassador. Panth's appointment is in line with HyperX’s vision of “We’re All Gamers”– As long as you keep the passion toward gaming and really enjoy every second when playing games, you are a gamer and We’re All Gamers.

Commenting on the appointment, HyperX said, “Being a reliable brand for gaming peripherals, we are strenuously working to engage gaming community in India and it’s a bolster to have a great talent to represent the brand locally. We have been watching and admiring his gaming talent for quite a while and are thrilled to have Ankit finally join our ranks. With Ankit Panth onboard as our Indian brand ambassador, we’re confident that his amazing abilities and creative talents will echo with HyperX’s mission and expand the brand’s reach to more young gamers who share the same passions”.

Ankit ‘V3nom’ Panth is the brains behind India’s most successful Esports company, Team Brutality. During his formative gaming career, the Mumbai-based gamer encountered several hurdles that restricted him from making a name for himself. Owing to Ankit’s never-ending strive for success, dedication, and humble attitude, he was able to break the traditional chains of middle-class society and become a respected Esports player in India. Today, Ankit is the only brand ambassador of Alienware & Intel India and the only Indian gamer to be honored as a Red Bull Athlete for esports Besides his prowess as a professional gamer, Ankit is known for his fantastic DJing skills and fitness.

Taking charge as Brand Ambassador of HyperX, Ankit Panth said, “I’m delighted to collaborate with HyperX that offers quality gaming experience to gamers. The company is now at the cusp of transformation in the gaming industry, and we expect big things from it in the near future. I wish to sync my gaming knowledge with HyperX’s vision, accelerating its growth and foothold in the country”.

In Ankit’s prolific 10+years of gaming career, his passion and knowledge for gaming have attracted several eyeballs from renowned companies, with many sponsoring his talent, including Intel, Dell, Alienware, Red Bull, and GoPro. Ankit Panth’s social media presence has also scaled over the years, accounting for 6600+ Facebook likes, 6252 Twitter followers, 115000 YouTube followers, and 64.5K Instagram followers so far.

