HUL, Tata Tele Business & WebEngage take big honours at Martech India Awards 2021

The inaugural edition of e4m 'Martech India Awards 2021' was held virtually on 31st August 2021.

The awards aim to recognize companies and people who are transforming the landscape and possibilities of marketing through technology. The nominations were open for technology companies, technology platforms, solution providers, vendors, agencies, brands, consultants, client-side marketers as well as individuals working towards making martech more effective.

The winners were decided by a powerful jury. The inaugural jury was led by Abhay Singhal, Co-Founder, InMobi Group & CEO, InMobi Marketing Cloud. The other jury members included Abhishek Joshi, CMO, MX Player, Adrian Watkins, Growth & Marketing Director, Ad Colony, Amit Relan, Director & Co-founder, Mfilterit, Ashvin Vellody, Partner, Deloitte Digital, Nitin Thapar, India Lead - Growth Markets, Oracle, Swati Bhattacharya, Chief Communication& Brand Officer, Bajaj Group, Sai Narayan, CMO, Paisabazaar, Tarun Jha, CMO, Skoda, Anil Chilla, Chief Digital & Data Officer, L’Oréal India, Atin Chhabra, VP Marketing, Schneider Electric, Gaurav Mehta, CMO, Zupee, Nachiket Deole, Head of Sales- India, DoubleVerify and Tanveer Singh Uberoi, Director - Agency Partnerships & Sales, Google.

At e4m Martech India Awards 2021, HUL, Tata Tele Business Services and WebEngage emerged among top winners. The other big winners were-- CXWAI Tech India Private Limited (FirstHive), Paisabazaar.com, AppsFlyer, Hansa Cequity and UpGrad.

Here is the full list of all the winners:

