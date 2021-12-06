HT, Netflix collaborate to bring Money Heist characters to life through Wavemaker campaign

The newspaper had Money Heist character stickers that could be pulled out and used as stickers by fans

Money Heist fans of Mumbai & Delhi woke up to a sweet surprise as they found their favorite Money Heist characters delivered as collectibles with their morning news!

In a first-of-its-kind innovation Hindustan Times collaborated with Netflix and Wavemaker to create a newspaper-ad as-a-collectible innovation! The cutouts of the Money Heist characters can be pulled out from the newspaper and can be used as stickers by the fans of the show, bringing the beloved characters literally to people's homes.

Shekhar Banerjee – Chief client Officer & Office Head, West – Wavemaker said, every fan of Money Heist wants a piece of this cult show and they are in millions! We literally made that possible for them by transforming a newspaper into a Souvenir. We thank our partner Hindustan Times for pushing the envelope and reinventing their printing process to bring alive such a unique delivery of memories attached to this show. A perfect way to say ‘Bella Ciao’

Talking about the campaign, Rajeev Beotra, Executive Director, HT Media said, the last season of a global phenomenon like Money Heist deserved a fitting announcement! We are happy to have partnered with Netflix and Wavemaker to bring their creative vision to life. Kudos to the teams involved for taking this one of its kind activation to the fans of the show! Excited to see that Money Heist fans are loving the ad; after all, our eventual goal is to turn the creative vision of our partners into reality while also delighting our readers day in and day out.

HT Media’s Group Chief Commercial Officer Rajan Bhalla said, print has always been a very experiential medium. Our consumers not only read credible news very morning but also interact with impactful and relevant advertising. And what better way of creating a lasting impression than turning the newspaper itself into an innovative collectible that the Money Heist fans can cherish!

