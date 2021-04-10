Hrithik Roshan 'unboxes' brand new Mountain Dew flavour on Instagram

The post has clocked over 1.6 million views and 3000 comments within a span of 2 days

Hrithik Roshan, who is also brand ambassador for Mountain Dew Ice™ gave a new twist to traditional social media ‘unboxing’ videos recently. The video shows Hrithik gearing up for an unusual ‘unboxing’ – a life-size ice block is placed in front of him. Within seconds, he breaks the ice block, ultimately unveiling a bottle of the newly launched Mountain Dew Ice™.

Speaking about the quirky video, Hrithik Roshan said, "The best actions, reactions and decisions are made with a 'thanda dimaag'. So, while Mountain Dew as a brand pushes you to face fears, this new line of product is all about facing your fears responsibly. It is a perfect time, with the onset of summer to introduce the new Mountain Dew Ice with a cool new philosophy extension."

Hrithik’s unique ‘unboxing’ post has received over 1.6 Million views and 3000 comments within a span of 2 days.

Hrithik also recently unveiled the first-ever TV campaign of the new Mountain Dew Ice, the refreshing, lemon juice-based fizzy beverage offering by PepsiCo India. The ‘Made for India’ Mountain Dew Ice™ developed to suit the Indian palate was launched earlier this year and is a significant milestone in PepsiCo India’s journey of innovation in the beverage category.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)