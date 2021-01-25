Hrithik Roshan stars in Beardo's new digital campaign

Men’s grooming brand Beardo today launched their new digital campaign Arrival of Don Beardo featuring Hrithik Roshan. The film intimately highlights the characteristics of a true BEARDO - impeccable style, confident personality, and killer looks.

The campaign’s opening line - “Want to play God?” sets the tone for what men can expect when they groom with Beardo. Driven by timeless unwavering style, the vision behind the campaign is to inspire men to hone their sexiness & irresistibility by unleashing the BEARDO within. Commenting on the campaigns launch, Sujot Malhotra, CEO, Beardo said, “Conceptualising DON Beardo’s character was a very personal journey for us.

We imagined him to be an epitome of everything we stand for - Alpha, intense, charismatic, suave, worthy, sexy, someone you look up to, yet are in awe of his power, and he is always styled to kill (well not literally!). In simple words Don Beardo is a man; every man wants to be. Casting Hrithik in this campaign was a conscious decision as we felt he could imbibe all these qualities and portray them effortlessly on screen – and we are overwhelmed by the results. We at Beardo are committed to celebrating men’s attractiveness & style. with the Arrival of Don Beardo, we make visualising it, a real possibility.”

Talking about his partnership, Hrithik Roshan said, “What I like the most about the campaign - 'Don Beardo' is that it promotes being your true self. How you look and how you feel are two key instigators to going about your daily life. The campaign, in line with the core purpose of the products is to enhance confidence and seize the day, for yourself. I believe, it is a means for self-care and Beardo as a brand is - all about you, the person standing in front of the mirror. So feel good, look good and set out to have a good day!.”

