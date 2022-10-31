Hrithik Roshan named brand ambassador of Probus Insurance Broker

Insuretech firm Probus Insurance Broker Pvt. Ltd has announced its association with Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan as its Brand Ambassador.



Hrithik Roshan will be seen in an integrated communication campaign, spearheaded by a TVC spanning multiple digital platforms. With this partnership, Probus aims to take forward the brand narrative of #AapkaSaathiAapkaSaarthi, which depicts Probus Advisors (POSPs) empowered by the strong Probus ecosystem of trust, technology, expertise, and best-in-class customer support.



Speaking of the association, Rakesh Goyal, Director of Probus said, “We're excited to partner with Hrithik as our brand ambassador as he exudes and resonates with the brand's ethos of intelligence and dynamism. With his popularity among the masses and the youth, his appeal remains unrivalled. This association will assist us in reaching consumers/end users across age groups, and enable us to instill trust and educate them on the importance of choosing the right insurance partner. We are excited about the opportunities that our collaboration will provide.”



"Fans admire Hrithik Roshan for his versatility which can be seen in his performances across diverse roles. His personality also compliments our brand attitude, considering Probus is a one-stop shop for all insurance requirements too. We’ll be releasing our new campaign with Hrithik in the coming months." he further adds.



Commenting on the association, Hrithik Roshan shares, "I'm happy to associate with Probus. The process of getting the right insurance can become overwhelming for the layman, it is with the right advice and support that our needs can be met, leaving a person feeling safe. Probus provides seamless and effective end-to-end solutions to its customers, something that is required for people of all age groups. The brand has a philosophy of simplifying the insurance needs of people, backed with the required infrastructure and support, it is this approach that connected with me."



As a part of its expansion plans, Probus intends to broaden its presence in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets and hopes to onboard 10 million insurance policyholders in the next three years. With Hrithik Roshan coming on board as the brand ambassador, Probus aims to strengthen its outreach and amplify it to every Indian household to spread awareness on the importance of insurance for various uncertainties one may face on a day-to-day basis ranging from one’s personal life to home & business insurance including other various assets too.



Probus is backed by the Switzerland-based, leading Global management firm, BlueOrchard Impact Investment managers.

