How VIVO IPL on TV has played a role in helping emerging brands turn unicorns

The second article in the PowerPlay Series discusses how IPL has empowered brands in their pursuit to become unicorns, as we approach the 15th season of India’s favourite mega event

VIVO IPL has become a platform of choice for emerging brands looking for mass outreach and maximum impact in a short duration. Several brands such as Swiggy, Policy Bazaar, Cred, Groww, Upstox and Pristyn Care scaled up leveraging the power of IPL on TV, helping in their journey to become a unicorn. With passionate cricket fans glued to the TV during matches, IPL has been a platform of choice for brands to plan strategic brand-building initiatives and drive the tactical bottom of the funnel objectives. IPL associations on broadcast have further allowed brands to build campaigns and engage with viewers through deep integrations and contextual messaging to increase brand likability and awareness.

Add to it the second screen phenomenon of viewers that’s persistent during an event like VIVO IPL. Emerging brands are empowered to leverage the massive reach and attention of IPL on television along with interactivity on second screen to generate concurrent results in the form of awareness, enquiries, downloads and conversions.

A good case in point is Pristyn Care, an online healthcare brand that came on board to popularise its key proposition of ‘surgery on demand’. Expectedly, the brand received stellar results, both in terms of business impact and key brand metrics. The association gave a platform to Pristyn Care to leverage the scale of Vivo IPL to build nationwide awareness in a short span.

In the same light, Upstox, an emerging fintech brand, leveraged VIVO IPL on TV to scale in a competitive segment and achieved significant gains that built momentum for the brand in its pursuit to become a unicorn. Upstox witnessed a steep rise in downloads along with a strong boost in its key brand metrics by associating with VIVO IPL on broadcast.

Looking back, emerging brands have reaped significant benefits in competitive categories through their associations with VIVO IPL on television, leveraging the platform to rapidly scale their businesses regionally and nationally.

With the upscaled edition of the mega-event coming soon, the league offers brands added national and regional exposure with two new big markets added and more matches played, posing an unmissable opportunity for emerging brands to expand their reach across markets. Time to make history again!

