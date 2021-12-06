How pandemic has accelerated media revolution: Daryl Lee to share insights at e4m Conclave

Lee, IPG Mediabrands' Global CEO, will be a Keynote Speaker at the event on December 13

The pandemic crisis revolutionised the world of media like never before; people had more time to spend consuming content, the options grew as digital took a leap, and both glocal & global content drew eyeballs. People not only became receptive to multiple forms of content but also actively started participating in media curation and commentary.

All this and more will be further discussed in depth by IPG Mediabrands Global CEO Daryl Lee at the upcoming e4m Conclave on December 13. In his session titled ‘The Media Revolution and How the Pandemic Has Accelerated It,’ Lee, a Keynote Speaker, will share insights for the marketing world based on data and his personal experiences.

The session will go live digitally at 7 pm.

Lee is an Oxford graduate and has an extensive career backing his immaculate grip on everything media and marketing. He is also a member of the Board of Directors of Effie Worldwide. Along with this, Lee is a vocal champion for positive social change, diversity and equity in the world and the workplace, and currently sits on the board of Strive, and is a former board member of GLAAD.

e4M Conclave’s 21st edition will be lined up with several other such insightful sessions by many notable speakers including Mindshare Global CEO Adam Gerhart, Lenovo India CEO Shailendra Katyal, dentsu Media CEO - South Asia Divya Karani and upGrad CEO Arjun Mohan, among others.

The umbrella theme for the event this year is Agile Marketing in a Digital World: Are legacy marketing practices at stake? Has the pandemic-led, fast-paced digital transition forced the industry to rewrite the marketing Bible?

The virtual event will largely focus on the future of agencies, new marketing practices, and how the pandemic has transformed the world.

The insightful sessions will be live on the e4m website and social media channels. Visit https://e4mevents.com/webinar/conclave-2021/register for more information and registrations.







