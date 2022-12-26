How digital marketing is changing the way D2C market works in India
Guest Column: Naveen Murali, Vice President & Head of Marketing, Pepperfry, writes about brands effectively using the D2C route, finding the right channel mix & much more
As India is almost nudging ahead to the pole position in population, it is also becoming an extremely lucrative market for Direct to Consumer (D2C) businesses, given the digital and eCommerce penetration. The way brands are building their business strategy has evolved with the times and with the rise of digital marketing, more and more businesses are taking the D2C route. This effectively means that they are cutting out the middlemen and selling their products and services directly to the customer.
So, what does this mean for businesses in India? How are they changing the way they operate in order to tap into this growing market? Read on to find out more about how digital marketing is changing the D2C market in India.
Enabling D2C brands to Scale within Budgets
Digital marketing has changed the way consumers shop, especially in favour of the D2C brands, by making it within the reach of new-age D2C brands to drive the necessary brand awareness and intent, at scale at reasonable costs, thereby challenging the traditional brands in the space. By creating a consistent, cohesive and compelling online presence, brands are able to reach out to a larger audience with impactful communication. Additionally, by deploying the right digital tactics through search engine optimization and social media marketing, brands are able to further enhance their visibility and access to their core audience. As a result, digital marketing is rapidly changing the way the consumer shops and is making D2C brands strong contenders for a larger share of the consumer wallet.
One-Size-Fits-One Approach for the Specific Target Audience
Marketing is no longer about creating one-size-fits-all campaigns and hoping that your target audience will see and respond to them. Digital marketing is all about providing you with the power to reach out to your specific target audience across their digital footprints at the precise moments with a personalized content strategy. For example, if you’re targeting millennials in New Delhi, you’ll need to use a different approach than if you were targeting middle-aged professionals in Chennai. The key is to deploy a One-Size-Fits-One approach by creating separate customized digital campaigns that address the specific needs and demands of each unique consumer within your target audience.
Hence, understanding how your target audience uses digital channels is critical to targeting them right. Going deep to understand which platforms are being used in what fashion and what all influences their purchase decisions will help you create a sound digital marketing strategy that resonates with your target audience.
Right Channel mix for the Right Consumer
With a detailed understanding of the online behaviour of the consumer, D2C brands are able to build awareness, and trust as well as induce trials among target consumers, by using a healthy mix of paid and organic tactics with compelling content. Today there are multiple channels, which play out in the digital marketing playfield, right from Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Email Marketing, Social (Facebook, Instagram, etc.) apps, and Affiliates. Each channel needs to be evaluated basis of the business objective set and geared accordingly. Additionally, influencer marketing is springing up as another major source of building brand trust and awareness. Here, the reach and impact depend on the nature of the influencer that is getting engaged, be it a nano, micro, macro, or celebrity influencer. This is also becoming a good route to build compelling content at scale with reach.
Bang for the Buck or Return on Rupee Spent
As the ever-changing landscape of technology and consumer behaviour continues to present new challenges and opportunities, businesses must adapt their marketing strategies to stay ahead of the curve. Digital marketing has become an essential tool for businesses, especially D2C brands, for whom it is a critical tool for providing reach and driving growth. In a world where customers are inundated with choices and can easily opt for any brand, digital marketing allows D2C brands to reach a wider audience with relative ease and at a significantly lower cost than traditional marketing channels. At these low costs, the ROI comes out to be extremely lucrative, especially for new-age businesses. What further sets apart digital marketing from traditional marketing is the ease of tracking the bang for the buck or the ability to exactly plot the returns received for every rupee spent, which was relatively questionable in the traditional forms. Additionally, digital channels can be used to mine valuable customer insights at a rapid pace that can be used to improve product/service offerings and personalize messages to specific segments.
Embracing Newer Technology & Maximising Customer Experience
The way customers interact with businesses and make purchase decisions have evolved dramatically in the past decade. In India, as more and more people gain access to the internet and smartphones, D2C businesses have rapidly embraced cutting-edge technology and are latching on to the latest trends, to maximize customer experience and build a strong differentiation. Other than having a compelling online website or app which optimizes user experience, being active on social media, investing in influencer outreach, and creating digital content such as blogs and video tutorials have all become cornerstones of digital success. Emerging and engaging modes like Conversational Commerce, Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), MarTech platforms have all been proving to be game changers within the digital space.
Overall, the move toward digital marketing has been beneficial for both businesses and customers. Customers now have more choice and convenience when it comes to making purchase decisions, while businesses can reach a wider audience with their custom-made campaigns within their budget.
As the D2C space continues to evolve, so should the digital marketing strategies of these brands. By staying ahead of the latest trends and technologies, D2C brands can ensure that they are always providing a sought-after customer experience.
The Godrej Group highlights the role of the Indian farmer in building a nation
The film is by Creativeland Asia for Kisan Diwas
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 25, 2022 6:00 PM | 2 min read
Not all superheroes wear capes and this is especially true in the case of the hardworking Indian farmer who toils day and night. To acknowledge and celebrate the importance of Indian farmers in feeding the country and nation-building, the Godrej Group, India’s leading conglomerate releases a brand-new film titled #BharatKaKisan on National Farmer’s Day, also popularly known as Kisan Diwas.
Conceptualized and executed by The Godrej Group’s Brand and Communication’s team along with Creativeland Asia, the film is based on the central theme of how a farmer’s relentless hard work and dedication brings food onto our plates, every day, through every season, every year. The film illustrates the need to recognize the importance of farmers in daily lives at an early age, as often this role goes unnoticed and is only valued later in lives.
In a fitting tribute to the Indian farmer, in the newly released brand film, Mr. Balram Singh Yadav, Managing Director, Godrej Agrovet Limited is seen narrating an insightful poem dedicated to the farmers, to his granddaughter Riya, both as a tribute and a salute to them. The film is an acknowledgement of the invaluable contribution of farmers and their lives, making them no less than any superhero.
Speaking on the launch of the brand film, Balram Singh Yadav, Managing Director, Godrej Agrovet Limited, said “At Godrej Agrovet, we have been committed to bettering the lives of those who nourish ours. Farmers are indeed the backbone of our great nation, and this film is a heartfelt tribute to the strength and effort of the men and women of Indian soil who work tirelessly to ensure that countless lives are fed. We salute their dedication and thank them from the depth of our hearts.”
Anu Joseph, Co-Founder and Creative Vice-Chairman, Creativeland Asia, further added, “The film revolves around the fundamental and critical role played by the Indian farmer in our everyday lives. The film is an acknowledgement of the hard work and selfless nature of farmers and how young minds should be taught about the importance of farmers at an early age. Celebrating Kisan Diwas is as important as celebrating any other festival.”
The Godrej Group, has always strived to work directly with farmers by aiding them in harvesting better returns through knowledge, superior technologies, and processes. At Godrej Agrovet, the team has been innovating to improve farmer productivity, thereby helping them double their income and help feed our diverse nation since 1991.
Aparshakti Khurana highlights the many perks of working with Shadowfax
The ads are a part of the brand's #DuniyaDektiRehJayegi campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 24, 2022 8:32 AM | 2 min read
Shadowfax Technologies has launched a new campaign featuring actor Aparshakti Khurana. With the compelling message – 'Kamyab Bano, Duniya Dekhti Reh Jayegi’, the leading logistics service provider company intends to overturn the social stigma around delivery jobs. The videos feature Aparshakti Khurana as the lead protagonist, who valiantly announces the perks of his job as a delivery partner.
The films intend to address the dilemma of young individuals hesitant to take up delivery jobs and create awareness amongst youth about the opportunities and growth in this space. With relatable characters in everyday situations, both ad films touch upon the dignity of working as a delivery partner along with emphasizing the functional benefits such as flexibility and the opportunity to earn extra. The strategic casting enables the portrayal of delivery partners as confident, self-aware, and dignified individuals.
They also highlight benefits such as earning up to Rs 35,000 every month along with other exciting benefits such as weekly payments and flexible working hours in a humorous and lighthearted approach.
The ad films #DuniyaDektiRehJayegi are now live on the social media handles of Shadowfax –YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Linkedin. The concept of these digital films has been developed and executed by Mumbai-based digital marketing agency Sparkt.
Pawan Pandey, Chief Marketing Officer, Shadowfax Technologies, said, “Kamyab Bano Dunia Dekhati Reh Jayegi” is not just a campaign tagline for us but also our longstanding belief as a brand. We have seen our delivery partners transform their lifestyles and support their families better financially after starting their careers as delivery partners. Our boys & girls are far smarter and sharper than one can imagine. The campaign challenges the social stigma attached to the delivery jobs. The film emphasis on the dignity of working as a delivery partner along with the opportunity to earn well on own terms.”
Actor Aparshakti Khurana commented, "I am really proud to be part of this initiative of Shadowfax. I truly appreciate the role that the delivery partners play in our lives. The fact that they work extremely hard to make life convenient for us is commendable. I salute their spirit and applaud Shadowfax for their endeavor to give delivery partners the recognition that they truly deserve.”
Tinder embraces new experiences and connections in latest spot
The peppy ad is a part of the brand's latest 'You up?' campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 24, 2022 8:33 AM | 3 min read
Tinder has released their latest brand campaign ‘You Up’, which celebrates the endless possibilities of moments and experiences on Tinder. It is a reflection of how dating has become more fluid and how young daters increasingly embrace their authentic selves on the Tinder app and IRL. For them ‘You Up?’ is about putting themselves out there and seeking the kind of connections they want, on their own terms.
Young singles, who make up a majority of Tinder, are increasingly becoming more intentional with who they spend their time with and what they are looking for. They are looking for open-mindedness and embracing casual - yet clearly defined - situationships as the default relationship status. In fact, according to Tinder’s Year in Swipe report there was a 49%* increase in Tinder members adding this relationship intention to their profiles. Conceptualized by Lowe Lintas to the tune of a 90s hit, ‘You Up’ follows a young female singleton who is in charge and chooses a variety of first date experiences without worrying about the outcome - whether it’s a fun karaoke night, a long drive or just meeting someone over dinner. By putting herself out there and being open to possibilities, she is able to explore her individuality with endless new experiences that await at every turn with Tinder.
Speaking on the new ‘You Up’ campaign, Taru Kapoor, General Manager, Match Group India said, “At Tinder, you are in charge of your own dating journey. Members have always had the freedom to personalize their Tinder experience and make the platform what they need it to be - a gateway to exactly the kind of connections and experience they seek, at their pace. This new campaign is a celebration of dating as you want it to be, whether it is to find love or someone to vibe with, whatever you are up for.”
Vasudha Misra, Regional Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas said, "Tinder advertising has always felt like a small snapshot of where we are at - in terms of the way we see relationship and romance of course, but also in terms of how a girl taking control of her own narrative is perceived. And to me, this spot feels like an honest piece that captures where the youth’s head is right now. it is unapologetic, it is individualistic, and it takes a phrase that till now just had one connotation and adds multiple dimensions to it. All set to a killer track."
Whether they’re looking for new friends, someone to hang out with, or a long-term partner, Tinder members now have more control over who they connect with by having more insight into a potential match's intentions. Infact, 72% of Tinder members said they’re looking for someone who knows what they want. Last week, Tinder launched Relationship Goals globally, a new profile feature that lets Tinder members signal what they’re looking for. The feature will be launched in India in a few weeks.
Radio City Super Singer Season 14 hits 4.55 lakh registrations
Kailash Kher will be mentoring the show's singers for the third consecutive year
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 22, 2022 3:11 PM | 3 min read
Radio City has unveiled Season 14 of its pioneering property, "Radio City Super Singer" at the beginning of December 2022. Enthralling millions of Indians for a decade, Radio City Super Singer is known to provide one of the largest platforms for aspiring singers across the country. Radio City is recognized as the pioneer of the 'Singing Talent Hunt' in the radio industry, and it remains committed to its legacy with this year's slogan, ‘Agar Hai Music Se Pyaar, Toh Bano City ke Agle Singing Star.’ Season 14 of Radio City Super Singer has received a whopping 4.55 Lakh registrations across the country.
Padma Shri Kailash Kher is back to mentor the show's best singers for the third consecutive year. After 13 successful seasons of presenting singing talent across the country, Radio City Super Singer has augmented its digital presence in addition to on-air and on-ground activations in Season 14. Auditions commenced on the 6th of December and the voting lines were open from December 18 to December 20. The top five singers from each market have been shortlisted and the season’s finale is scheduled from December 21st to 23rd to announce the winner and runner-up from each city.
Ashit Kukian, Chief Executive Officer of Radio City said, "This year marked the 14th season of our flagship property Radio City Super Singer which is the most sought-after singing talent hunt by a radio platform. We are stoked to announce that this year we have received an overwhelming response from budding singers and marked over 4.55 lakh registrations across the country. Through such pioneering initiatives, Radio City continues to showcase the city's best talent with creative methods reaching out to different cultures.”
Expressing excitement to associate with Radio City Super Singer, Padma Shri Kailash Kher said, "Radio City has been a cornerstone of my musical journey, and it’s a privilege to associate with the legacy of Radio City Super Singer as a mentor. The registration numbers showcase the authenticity of this initiative. I look forward to a phenomenal city-centric finale of Radio City Super Singer season 14 as scouting for the best singers with Radio City is a great triumph."
Over the past 13 seasons, Radio City Super Singer has served as a major hub for several singing superstars, and this successful property has won prestigious national and international accolades. The most promising aspect of this property is that it is the only singing talent hunt conducted at this scale across 39 cities, where every city gets its own Super Singer. Stay tuned as Radio City Super Singer is set to announce the winners from across the country and end the year 2022 on a musical note!
Mouni Roy reflects on the feeling called home in new Asian Paints film
The actor features in the final episode of Asian Paints Where The Heart Is Season 6
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 23, 2022 9:16 AM | 2 min read
Mouni Roy believes ‘Home is a feeling’, one that you experience when you’re surrounded by your loved ones. Over time, she also realized the importance of a material sense of belonging, a place you can retreat to and unwind. The final episode of Asian Paints Where The Heart Is Season 6 takes you inside the sanctuary of Mouni Roy and her husband, Suraj Nambiar.
In the midst of a glamorous life with exhausting work days, home becomes a welcome respite, a much-needed escape from the hustle and bustle. And so, away from the dazzling colours and lights of movie sets, Mouni Roy's home offers comfort and tranquillity. Featuring immaculate colours and gold metal accents, her home is both cosy and comfortable.
Mouni’s cream-coloured living room comprises a unique lamp and a couch that sits in front of a large TV. Across from the couch is a round dining table topped by a chandelier and four blue velvet chairs. There is a pop of colour in the living room that complements the neutral colour scheme.
Among her home's most beautiful features is the outdoor seating area. There are multiple seating choices in the area, along with large plants for privacy and grass to keep the couple's lawn looking lush. Mouni's kitchen has white cabinets and an accent wall covered in glossy black subway tiles. She also has a golden metal kitchen island flanked by two golden metal chairs. Chrome finishes are found on all her appliances, including the stove, fridge, washing machine, and dishwasher.
In order to unwind after work and play basketball like he did when he was younger, Mouni’s husband Suraj, built a basketball court. The pair settled on a hue of blue, with elements of gold to be the classic elegance they brought into their space. Mouni’s home has been inspired by a minimalistic contemporary design, which is a wonderful reflection of how elegance and style can exist in a single place.
Bisleri teams up with Gujarat Titans
The brand will be the Official Hydration Partner for three years
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 22, 2022 1:05 PM | 1 min read
Bisleri has partnered with Gujarat Titans as the Official Hydration Partner. It has forged a three-year association, starting with the 2023 cricketing season.
Commenting on the association, Jayanti Chauhan, Vice Chairperson, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., said, "Cricket as a sport unites the entire country in setting benchmarks of athletic performance and endurance. The collaboration of Bisleri with Gujarat Titans is a strategic approach towards being a part of our consumers' health and fitness mission. As we move forward, we will continue to drive more meaningful sporting and athlete-led collaborations that build brand connect with youth."
Arvinder Singh, Gujarat Titans COO said, “It gives us immense pleasure to announce Bisleri as our Hydration partner for the next three seasons. Both of us strive for excellence in our respective fields and look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship.”
Nodwin Gaming to host India Premiership 2023
Kingfisher has come on board as the title sponsor
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 22, 2022 12:46 PM | 2 min read
Kingfisher has announced a partnership with NODWIN Gaming to become the title sponsor for the India Premiership 2023, scheduled to start from January 5, 2023.
Kingfisher has for the first time partnered with NODWIN Gaming as the title sponsor for the India Premiership. NODWIN Gaming has hosted five editions of the longest-running independent esports league so far. This edition of Kingfisher India Premiership, a NODWIN Gaming IP, will run for 9 months starting January 2023 and will be divided into 3 seasons.
Registrations for the Winter Season of this mega tournament will be open from December 22, 2022 to January 3, 2023 and those who are 21 years of age and above can register here.
The Winter Season, which will include games like World Cricket Championship 3 (Mobile), Tekken7 (Console) and Clash of Clan (Mobile), will culminate in a grand LAN finale event.
Jacqueline van Faassen, Senior Category Head, Marketing at United Breweries Ltd, said, “Kingfisher has been a beacon of excitement and camaraderie for consumers over decades and is the perfect partner to celebrate moments of fun. We are thrilled to be collaborating with NODWIN Gaming and are confident that Kingfisher India Premiership will be a new milestone in our journey to delight consumers. We believe this association will create a differentiated consumer engagement experience for GenZ and millennials. Gaming has always been a passion point for the youth and we are confident that Kingfisher India Premiership will deliver an exciting gaming experience for fans.”
“What can be a better start to the new year than by bringing back another edition of India’s longest-running independent esports league! We can’t wait for the esports party to begin at the Kingfisher India Premiership that will hopefully set the mood high for the whole year. We’ve seen some amazing displays of talent across previous editions with players making a name for themselves at global and national esports gatherings. We look forward to seeing what 2023 has in store for them,” said Akshat Rathee, MD & Co-Founder, NODWIN Gaming.
