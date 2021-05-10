Honda India Foundation pledges to support ongoing efforts against Covid-19

Honda India Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of all Honda group companies in India, today announced its fresh support and relief measures with an aim to contribute towards the Government of India’s ongoing efforts against COVID-19. The foundation is closely working with State Governments of Haryana, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat and has earmarked a sum of INR 65 million towards these relief measures in this phase.

Atsushi Ogata, Chairman, Honda India Foundation said, “This second wave of COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all of us adversely. At this hour of need, it is imperative that more individuals and organizations come forward to help in cohesion and we do our best for the community we operate in and for the country, at large. We hope that these efforts by the government and the industry can help families as they tide through this calamity. We are working with various stakeholders to ensure that on-ground efforts can run seamlessly. It is time to stand together for each other, with the belief that we will sail through this.”

As part of this aid, the Foundation will be setting up temporary COVID Care isolation centers and Oxygen Production Plants. A 100-bed facility is being created at Honda’s warehouse facility in Manesar in Haryana and another 50-100 bed facility at the Government Girl School in Tapukara, Rajasthan. These temporary COVID-19 care centers are expected to commence operation from next week onwards. Similar isolation centers are being explored in other locations.

The foundation is also working with State Governments to set up Oxygen Production Plants in the districts of Kolar (Karnataka), Gautam Budh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh), Alwar (Rajasthan) and Manesar (Haryana).

Honda India Foundation has already started an extensive distribution exercise to help the local administration’s efforts in all the 5 states by providing Protection kits (PPE, Mask, Sanitisers) and Food packets for front line warriors and Medical equipment such as Pulse Oximeter, Thermometers, Oxygen Concentrators for Government Hospitals in Rural areas.

As a socially responsible corporate, Honda is determined to take each and every possible step for the safety and security of all stakeholders and the community.

