Hindustan launches COVID-19 awareness video ‘Hindustan Surakshachalisa’

The objective of this campaign is to reiterate the effective measures against the pandemic

As India continues its fight against Covid-19, recording more recoveries while lifting restrictions, this surely is the time when we need to be more careful than ever. Hindustan intensifies the battle by impressing on the key measures to be kept in mind to fight the on-going pandemic. To connect with people on a deeper and emotional level while educating them on various safety precautions, Hindustan took the route of narrating the Suraksha Chalisa or the Poem of Safety via traditional format of prose writing, expounding the benefits of keeping oneself safe.

Speaking on the campaign, Rajan Bhalla, Group CMO said, “The purpose of the video is to communicate in a language that the audience understands and connects with. Our Suraksha Chalisa, deeply integrates relevant messaging and educates our audiences when we stand at a critical position in the fight versus the pandemic. The vertical video format too enables a stronger story-telling with a mobile-first approach”

The objective of Hindustan Suraksha Chalisa campaign is to reiterate the effective measures against COVID. It is to remind us that even though the vaccine is on its way; it does not warrant us to stop following safety precautions.

Commenting on Hindustan Suraksha Chalisa, Samudra Bhattacharya, CEO - Print added, “As a brand that reaches the deepest pockets of India, it is imperative for Hindustan to disseminate relevant information. Timely campaigns like Hindustan Suraksha Chalisa remind people that coronavirus is still a part of our lives and we cannot have a lax attitude towards it.”

More than a million consumers have already seen the video as it continues to be shared and viewed across the country.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)