Himalaya Men becomes official Men’s Grooming Partner of ICC men’s events for 2 years

Himalaya Men, The Himalaya Drug Company’s men’s care range, is all set to be the Official Men’s Grooming Partner for International Cricket Council’s men’s events through 2022. This association covers the ICC World Test Championship Finals 2021, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, and ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

Speaking on the association, Rajesh Krishnamurthy, Business Director - Consumer Products Division, The Himalaya Drug Company, said, “Cricket is a sport that is enjoyed by everyone in India, and it is indeed a great opportunity to have associated with the world governing body of cricket, International Cricket Council. This is a fantastic opportunity to take a homegrown Men’s Grooming Brand like Himalaya MEN to a global platform, as it further reinforces our commitment to wellness and sports. We are extremely delighted that this partnership will further enhance our brand vision of ’Wellness in Every Home and Happiness in Every Heart’ to our large consumer base.”

Commenting on this association, Ashwani Gandhi, Associate General Manager - Consumer Products Division, The Himalaya Drug Company, added, “Men, not only in metro cities but also in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, have increasingly become conscious about the way they look and present themselves. Personal grooming also plays a very important role in boosting self-confidence, and that is exactly what Himalaya MEN believes in. Himalaya’s connection with cricket goes back to its association with the Indian Cricket Team captain, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant, who are the brand ambassadors for Himalaya MEN. Today, Himalaya MEN as a brand has widened its presence to Men’s Face Care, Hair Care, Beard Care solutions, and shaving range of products. Over the coming months, we will have an exclusive activation campaign on this association. We are looking forward to the beginning of a very exciting partnership with ICC.”

Speaking on the association, Anurag Dahiya, Chief Commercial Officer, ICC, said, “Our events provide leading brands an unparalleled, high-reach platform for conversations with tremendously involved and passionate fans. We are pleased to have Himalaya MEN on board as a partner for some of our marquee men’s tournaments, beginning with the final of the ICC World Test Championship between India and New Zealand to be held in Southampton, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in India, followed by the ICC Men’s T20 World 2022 in Australia.”

