Hershey India forays into Metaverse with Hersheyverse
The brand aims to reach a global audience and give them a memorable moment to share around holidays
Hershey India has forayed into the metaverse with the launch of ‘Hersheyverse’. The brand will be offering quests, discounts, interactions, appealing landscapes and an exclusive wearable in Hersheyverse to give consumers a wholesome and an immersive branded experience around holidays.
In Hersheyverse, there will be non-player characters (NPC) who will guide users to explore the space. The space is centered on a larger-than-life Hershey’s Kiss where all the interactions will take place. There are shopkeepers who represent different markets like India and will highlight the most popular Hershey’s products during the holidays from the country. There will also be various quests such as Holiday Quest, Social Quest, A Sweet Surprise and A Flying Hershey’s Kiss. These quests will entail distinct storylines which will activate different aspects of the space, the player will eventually earn rewards in terms of power-ups and an exclusive wearable.
Talking about Hershey India’s venture into the metaverse, Geetika Mehta, Managing Director, Hershey India, said, “Hersheyverse is an experience of all of Hershey’s products in one digital space. As a digital forward brand, we at Hershey India want to familiarize our consumers with our products through the metaverse experience. We are looking forward to having Gen-Z users, especially creators and influencers on Hersheyverse, try a never felt before experience. Through this immersive digital environment, we want to build a next-generation space for consumers who want to connect with us.”
Ankit Desai, Marketing Director, Hershey India, said, “Metaverse has become a trending topic around the world, likewise in India, for millions of Millennials & Gen-Z. Bringing the delicious Hershey’s range alive through the metaverse, instantly struck a chord with us. With Hersheyverse, we will provide an interactive experience that blends the virtual and real worlds. This is a great space to spread awareness about our range of products in an engaging way that resonates with the TG. We are certain that our consumers will find Hersheyverse appealing and will love the memorable experience built on the universal language of chocolate.”
Plum pledges support for girls' education with 'Project Blackboard'
Plum's Founder and CEO Shankar Prasad stars in the digital film, urging the audience to make their contributions
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 14, 2022 6:57 PM | 3 min read
Plum, India’s first 100% vegan beauty brand, with a philosophy of “Goodness that Delivers” is all set to roll out ‘Project Blackboard’ – an initiative to support girl child education. Nearly 40% of adolescent girls in India lack access to education*, stemming this thought, the brand has unveiled a digital film executed by Famous Innovations featuring Plum’s Founder and CEO- Shankar Prasad urging the audience to take one step in the right direction today that can create a positive impact for generations to come.
What happens when one little girl goes to school? She becomes an inspiration for millions of others. Her education not just empowers her, but also drives many others to go to school, and has the potential to improve countless lives around her. And this is exactly what Plum captures in its commemorative film. With the traditional multiplication tables forming a musical backdrop, the film opens in an empty classroom and travels through an empty school, with the voices of many more little girls reading out their tables. An interplay of little girls’ names and the crescendo of “multiplying” voices captures the joy of more and more girls inspiring each other to come to school. Beautiful cinematography, real people, and memorable music together pay a fitting tribute to the noble objectives of Plum's initiative 'Project Blackboard'.
As part of the initiative, the brand along with its brand ambassador Rashmika Mandanna flipped text on their social media handles for a day to show how little girls feel when they don't know how to read. Plum also roped in Ananya Pandey and Mithila Palkar to mobilize even more support for the cause.
Speaking about the initiative, Shivani Behl, Chief Marketing Officer, Plum, said, “At Plum, we have always believed in goodness that delivers – be it through our efficacious products or through our innovative recycling initiatives. With Project Blackboard we wish to further solidify our intent to add value to people’s lives and especially the girl child, who holds the key to a happier future for all of us. The campaign intends to bring to light the multiplier effect of girl child education and the simple joy of seeing children learn in school.”
Echoing similar sentiments, Anvesha Sinha, Account Director, Famous Innovations – the agency behind the conceptualisation of the brand film, said, “What’s a classroom without the pitter patter of its young students. That’s the spirit that Plum wanted to bring alive with its new campaign and initiative #ProjectBlackboard. The campaign builds on the simple insight that when one girl goes to school, she inspires a hundred others.”
The brand will be collaborating with multiple NGOs for the initiative. The campaign is currently being initiated with Save the Children, India’s leading independent child rights NGO, who, since their inception have impacted the lives of more than 14 million children across 16 states. Under this initiative, whenever a customer chooses a Plum product, a part of the sales proceeds will go towards girl child education.
To drive more awareness about this cause, the brand has undertaken innovative and fun activities across media touchpoints and also collaborated with several content platforms. Perhaps most tellingly, the brand sent out PR kits sent to key opinion leaders and a host of influencers with the message: “This is NOT for you”.The kits which are school bags with essentials have been given with the simple request that it should go to a little girl who needs it.
And with this, the power of education continues to multiply.
Bobbi Brown India makes Tara Sutaria its skincare ambassador
The actress has been a makeup ambassador for the brand since 2019
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 14, 2022 1:16 PM | 2 min read
Bobbi Brown Cosmetics has extended its partnership with brand ambassador actress Tara Sutaria.
“After starting her partnership with Bobbi Brown in 2019, Tara will now also support the brand’s skincare range, including Vitamin enriched face base and soothing cleansing oil,” the company said.
“This has been such an overwhelming experience, one that’s been all heart with my favourite beauty brand. My growing journey with Bobbi Brown India – from being the first Indian brand ambassador to now also being the face of their skincare range feels surreal. You can enrich your skincare regime with Bobbi Brown’s rejuvenating skin products,” says Brand Ambassador, Bobbi Brown, India and Bollywood actress, Tara Sutaria.
“One of my favourites is the Vitamin Enriched Face Base. I am an avid user of this iconic, cult classic! It’s packed with multivitamins and is the perfect moisturizing primer that I can wear as is or layer under my makeup for my perfect base. The brand’s celebration of skin true beauty makes it timeless while being relevant for Gen Z, just like me,” she added.
“We are thrilled to have a partner like Tara, to be part of our skin-first legacy. She truly embodies the brand’s philosophy of natural beauty and celebrating a more confident you. At Bobbi Brown, we always begin with skin first and having Tara be more integrated into the full experience of the brand is an incredible moment and helps us connect with a new generation of consumers,” adds Rishabh Kachchhy, Brand Manager, Bobbi Brown.
Tara will appear in the brand's newest campaign for the bestselling Vitamin Enriched Face Base across digital and print campaigns debuting in India beginning December 2022.
Dentsu Programmatic launches Dentsu Curate in India
Dentsu Curate helps advertisers to target premium and brand-safe inventory
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 14, 2022 11:54 AM | 2 min read
Dentsu Programmatic has launched its strategic programmatic supply solution 'Dentsu Curate' in India.
Dentsu Curate enables advertisers to target premium and brand-safe inventory, allowing them to bring better performance leading to high operational efficiency for all campaigns. It also aims to improve media quality by consolidating supply and involving deeper integrations with tech platforms and data partners.
Speaking on the launch, Divya Karani, South Asia Chief Executive Officer, Media, dentsu said, “Dentsu Curate offers our clients’ assurance and trust in maximizing fraud-free, brand safe, and viewable inventory. Dentsu’s ability to fulfill these assurances entails working with the right supply partners with robust solutions and value to ensure clean supply in building a marketplace for our advertisers.”
Commenting on the launch, Salil Shanker, Chief Operating Officer, Dentsu Programmatic added, “At dentsu, we are committed to investing our brand dollars to deliver maximum efficiency and efficacy whilst safeguarding brand legacy. With the launch of Dentsu Curate, we are equipped to help enable great value and outcomes for our clients and support a fair marketplace.”
Saagar Sethi, President Amplifi India commented, “It is all about finding the right mixture of quality publishers and partners that align with our defined quality KPIs. Our Inventory Superiority Mechanism is used to analyse the quality of a publisher across a variety of our trusted partners. With Dentsu Curate we safeguard transparency on the overall media operations.”
‘Integrating brand purpose with emerging tech is the way forward’
e4m Content Jam got industry experts to share their thoughts on ‘The Future of Content: Emerging Technologies’
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 14, 2022 11:01 AM | 5 min read
How is AI penetrating its way into content marketing & advertising? How is synthetic, AI-generated media going to liberate creativity? How do brands work on creating a clutter-free, seamless experience for their consumers? To answer these questions and more, industry leaders came together for a panel discussion on the topic ‘The Future of Content: Emerging Technologies’ at e4m Content Jam 2022.
The session was chaired by Niraj Ruparel, Head of Mobile & Emerging Tech – GroupM. The others on the panel were Chandan Kumar, Senior Vice President Marketing - Brand Design, Strategy & Communication, UltraTech Cement; Gagan Agarwal, Brand Head, Ageis Federal Life Insurance; Gaurav Dagaonkar, Co-founder and CEO, Hoopr.ai; Geetanjali Kothari, Head - Marketing and Corporate Communication, Bharti AXA Life Insurance and Pooja Sahgal, Chief Marketing Officer, Raymond Consumer Care.
Introducing the audience to the topic, Ruparel said audiences around the world can now interact with AI services like Chat GPT & Lensa AI. "ChatGPT is the latest step in the world of customizable content - it can provide infinite content, generated by AI, and will impact how we all create, consume and commercialize media moving forward. Prisma’s Lensa AI app has gone viral, turning selfies into fantastical ‘avatars’ that look like works of art.
By combining these AI services with existing brands, people can interact with the digital avatars of the brands and people that they wish to - making this one of the most important leaps in the user experience journey."
Agarwal shared his insights on generative AI and spoke about a campaign done by Aeges Federal with Sachin Tendulkar. “Insurance as a category has been something sold on the basis of fear. Therefore, we decided to start a positive conversation around it. We empowered our consumers to live the lifestyle of their choice and we wanted to integrate that into our content. The challenge was that we wanted to do a film about young Sachin but we hardly had some 4-5 images, that’s where Generative AI helped us come up with this campaign.”
Talking about how the content strategy at Bharti AXA has evolved over the years with emerging technologies, Kothari said, “There have been various challenges - email opening rates dropping from 25% to 7% to Google categorising inboxes into primary, social and promotional and therefore we have had to keep our eyes and ears open for opportunities. The biggest growth engines are either coming in from youngsters or from Bharat. To penetrate into Tier 2 and 3 - they have to be told the brand communication via human intervention while the youngsters don't like that as they like to figure things out on their own. These are the two areas where we are thinking of doing business in a manner that is cost-effective and sensible for us and we are able to talk to all our consumers."
Sharing insights on the regional aspect of music content, Dagaonkar said that when it came to mobile marketing, video formed the crux and 60-70% of videos required music. “Brands want to know about going local and hyperlocal. Now, this can be done via language but at the fundamental level, even musical instruments can set the mood. Today, brands have barely 6 seconds to engage with consumers. The reason why we are looking at music as the last bastion when it comes to be conquered by generative AI is that there is a sense of aesthetic beauty that needs to be translated and a lot of that progress is going on.”
Talking about the content strategy of a low-involvement category like cement, Kumar opines “At first, the belief needs to be dismantled that cement is a low-involvement category. It’s an extremely high involvement category for someone building a home. We are driven by proximity buyers. 1.2 billion people in India live in a part where homes are built with a lifetime worth of savings and 99% of them build only 1 home in their lifetime. Since there is no past experience, aspirations are sky-high, knowledge is zero and the trust deficit is pretty high which was bothering the consumers; this is where we found the sweet spot to solve the problem that the consumers are really worried about.”
In the area of NFTs and metaverse, Sehgal had some insightful takeaways to share. “Kamasutra is a brand that has not been in the news for a long time and conversations have also evolved. It’s catering to an older TG as an old brand among the new competition. Hence, we used voice AI to understand the keywords around love and sex and created conversation stickers that got integrated seamlessly into the content. We took it to a second stage where we converted the popular stickers and minted that into NFTs. We also started doing a chatbot by taking up all popular search queries. In order to make it more immersive, we have also ventured into the metaverse where people can interact with avatars. Integrating brand purpose with technology is the way to go forward for us.”
HUL acquires stakes in Oziva and Wellbeing Nutrition
This is being seen as the FMCG major’s foray into the wellness and nutrition category
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 14, 2022 9:51 AM | 1 min read
HUL has acquired digital-first brands Oziva and Wellbeing Nutrition as its foray into the wellness and nutrition category.
While the FMCG major has acquired a 51% stake in Oziva, it has taken over a 19.8% stake in Wellbeing through primary and secondary buyouts, as per media reports.
Arti Gill and Mihir Gadani will continue to head the Oziva business and the Wellbeing Nutrition team will still be led by Avnish Chhabria.
McDonald’s India – North and East ropes in Kartik Aaryan as brand ambassador
The actor’s strong youth connect will further strengthen the bond between McDonald’s and its fans, the company said
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 13, 2022 5:52 PM | 2 min read
McDonald’s India - North and East has roped actor Kartik Aaryan as the brand’s ambassador. The actor’s strong youth connect will further strengthen the bond between McDonald’s and its fans, the company said.
Commenting on the association, Sanjeev Agrawal, Chairman, McDonald’s India - North & East, said, “Kartik is a youth icon and a popular name in families, just like McDonald’s. We feel that Kartik’s strong youth connect, mass appeal and captivating personality has made him emerge as an icon for India’s youthful populace, which resonates strongly with the ethos of McDonald’s brand. We are excited to welcome Kartik to McFamily and look forward to a great partnership.”
Speaking on this announcement, the renowned Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, said, “McDonald’s has been a part of my growing up years. The name elicits so many happy memories from my teenage days and the brand continues to be special in my life. It gives me immense pleasure to be associated with McDonald’s. I am excited to be a part of the family and look forward to working on interesting, cool, and fun-filled projects with the brand.”
Kartik’s association with McDonald’s India – North and East as the brand’s face is poised to foster consumer outreach across all platforms in an appealing way. The actor, through his versatile and magnetic personality, will engage people from all age groups especially Gen Z and Millennials in a myriad of settings, thus generating high brand salience for McDonald’s.
Also, as a part of the brand strategy, McDonald’s India - North and East has been continuously evolving its menu items, adding new and exciting options, as per the tastes and preferences of its customers. Most recently, McDonald’s introduced Cheesy Fries with Smoky Chipotle Sauce. Among one the most notable launches this year is the Butter Chicken Grilled Burger & Butter Paneer Grilled Burger. The brand has also recently re-launched its famous Veg Surprise Burger across all restaurants and re-introduced Breakfast menu in select restaurants across North and East India.
Aryan Khan launches D’YAVOL, partners with AB InBev India
D’YAVOL aims to provide curated lifestyle experiences and products across fashion, beverages, and exclusive experiential events
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 13, 2022 1:33 PM | 2 min read
SLAB, the company founded by Aryan Khan, Leti Blagoeva and Bunty Singh, has launched D’YAVOL.
D’YAVOL aims to provide consumers with the best-curated lifestyle experiences and products across fashion, beverages, and exclusive experiential events.
“For me, D’YAVOL is an output of creativity, teamwork and tenacity,” said Aryan Khan.
“I've always been drawn to products that succeed at conveying a distinct individualism whilst remaining rooted in authentic craft. This persisting interest sparked the creation of D’YAVOL, a unique brand that seamlessly combines uncompromising quality, edgy design, and reverence for heritage know-how.”
Leti Blagoeva said, "Bringing this creative vision to life took 5 years, during which Bunty, Aryan and I worked tirelessly on every detail. We are thrilled at the line-up of amazing launches ahead, among which is a capsule apparel collection dropping in early 2023.
Bunty Singh further said, ”Once we were convinced that we had successfully captured the essence of D'YAVOL in our beverage product vertical, we approached AB InBev India. It’s an amazing experience to work with a leader like them, and we look forward to setting a new benchmark for the industry.”
Commenting on this launch, Kartikeya Sharma, President - India & South- East Asia, AB InBev, expressed, “We are excited to team up with the founders of SLAB to introduce a new ultra-premium lifestyle brand to consumers in India. We are constantly innovating to meet more consumers on more occasions. We see tremendous potential with this collaboration as it aligns perfectly with our goal of leading and growing the beverage category while staying true to our premiumisation strategy. D’YAVOL will offer an innovative and inclusive experience for consumers in India who are looking for a high-end and high-quality product.”
