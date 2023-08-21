‘Having a better planning funnel is a challenge in omnichannel marketing’
Pitch CMO Summit Bengaluru: The topic of the panel discussion was ‘Role of Omnichannel Marketing in Building a Strong Brand Identity’
At Pitch CMO Summit-Bengaluru, a panel of experts delved deep into the why’s and how’s of representing the brand consistently across different channels. Session chair Tina Garg, Founder & CEO, Pink Lemonade opened the session by asking the panellists about their approach to an omnichannel strategy and the challenges they face while deploying these strategies.
Panellists Akshay Mathur, Chief Revenue Officer,Tyroo; Dr. M Nanda, Chief Marketing Officer, Stovekraft Ltd; Harshna Pasari, Head of Marketing, BlueStone; Rahul Tamada, Co-founder & CEO, Tamada Media; Ritij Khurana, Senior Brand Manager, PhonePe; Sneha John, Director - Brand Marketing & Social, Swiggy and Varun AR, Head of Marketing, Livspace shared their brand stories and experiences they have faced along the way. The topic of the discussion was ‘Role of Omnichannel Marketing in Building a Strong Brand Identity’
Khurana pointed out that a lot of the omnichannel plan boils down to the audience the brand is trying to reach, along with their media consumption habits. “If you are trying to reach out to younger folks, your media choices will vary. If it’s the older cohort you want to reach, the media choices are again different there. There obviously is a constant message that you want everywhere, but you need to adapt that message to different touchpoints,” he said.
Having a better planning funnel becomes a challenge, he further explained.
Mathur added that usually brands have their communication sorted out, but when it comes to certain channels which are new to them, they lack the assets and the right kind of communication that needs to go for that channel itself.
John highlighted another challenge, and mentioned that measuring how exactly this needs to be done can be difficult. “In addition to who you are speaking to and what you want to tell, it is also very important to have the objective in mind, in terms of consumers. Are you trying to get more consumers or are you trying to engage them, these need to be very clear,” she added.
Pasari shared that Bluestone started off as an online brand and now has a presence offline with over 170 stores. “The essence of these strategies starts from the DNA of employees. When you talk about 170+ stores, you are talking about so many retail employees meeting consumers everyday. So make sure that they are also aware of the brand identity. The brand and marketing work doesn’t stop at campaigns, but also how the brand identity trickles down to each employee. It is important for the customer to experience the brand at different touchpoints,” she said.
Speaking about Livspace and the audience it caters to, Varun shared that Livspace is a digital first brand and the audience they reach out to is very digital savvy. “Once you start switching channels in the media, you start seeing different personas. Therefore, when it comes to the brand you need to see, does it have the right catalogue, right stores or even the right design to cater to different needs,” he said.
Tamada added, “Considering there are so many different markets down south, and each channel or platform behaves so differently, finding your audience is becoming increasingly challenging.”
He also feels that each brand has their own aesthetic, what they want to do and do not want to do. “It is not like every brand needs to hop on every channel for every campaign that they do,” he mentioned.
Ferns N Petals launches Rakhi campaign with Soha Ali Khan
In the campaign, FNP and Soha talk about how the brand makes rakhi special no matter where the brother is
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 21, 2023 2:17 PM | 1 min read
FNP has announced the collaboration with actress Soha Ali Khan as the face of its latest Rakhi campaign.
In the campaign, FNP and Soha talk about how FNP makes rakhi special across the world no matter where your brother is.
"FNP is excited to have Soha Ali Khan that are part of our 'Make Rakhi Feel Special' campaign," shared Shashwat Goswami, CMO FNP. "This partnership underscores our commitment to redefining the gifting experience and delivering unparalleled joy to our valued customers. Our brand's unique selling point lies in our relentless pursuit of creativity and meaningful connections, and this collaboration exemplifies our dedication to shaping unforgettable moments, capturing the fervour of modern gifting."
The deployment of digital films featuring these influencers adds a personal touch, resonating deeply with tech-savvy consumers.
Captain Steel partners with L&K Saatchi & Saatchi for creative & digital media mandate
The account will be serviced from the agency’s Kolkata office
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 21, 2023 2:09 PM | 2 min read
L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has won the media mandate for Captain Steel India Ltd. The account will be serviced from the agency’s Kolkata office.
This collaboration marks a significant step forward in Captain Steel's mission to enhance its brand presence and expand its reach across the country. As part of this partnership, the agency will be responsible for managing Captain Steel's mainline and digital creatives, as well as its digital media solutions.
Rohit Malkani, Jt National Creative Director, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi said, "When one of the fastest growing TMT bar manufacturers was looking out for an agency to partner them to create a national footprint, it was an opportunity we couldn’t wait to sink our teeth into. Captain Steel is one of the most visible brands in the East with a legendary brand ambassador and huge ambitions. We are delighted to win this opportunity to get them to where they want to be.”
Avinash Agarwalla, Director, Captain Steel expressed, “Captain Steel is a brand that has carved its niche in Eastern India, Assam, Tripura. Our focus is to strengthen and expand our footprints across India. We wanted an agency partner that provides strategic thinking combined with creative solutions to augment the brand value and volume. With L&K Saatchi & Saatchi onboard, we are looking to create a difference in this highly cluttered marketplace.”
Hindol Purkayastha, Executive Vice President and Business Head (North & East), L&K Saatchi & Saatchi added, “Captain Steel has been at the forefront in the TMT segment and their presence through distribution and marketing is truly enviable. We are indeed delighted to have the opportunity to partner the brand’s ambitious growth trajectory. L&K Saatchi & Saatchi Kolkata has been strengthening its presence last few years and is truly invigorated to be able to add value to Captain Steel. What is most rewarding is the digital journey that will focus on key influencers and consumers alike. The brand is clear on taking significant strides in the market, and that is an exciting challenge for us.”
ixigo is official co-sponsor of Men’s Asia Cup Cricket 2023
The brand is also launching a campaign offering free match tickets and other discounts
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 21, 2023 2:06 PM | 2 min read
ixigo has come on board as the “Official Co-sponsor” of the Men’s Asia Cup 2023. This is the first time ixigo has been associated with a major sporting event of this magnitude. The Men’s Asia Cup 2023 will be hosted jointly by Pakistan and Sri Lanka from 30th August to 17th September, 2023.
As the official co-sponsor, ixigo will be showcased in multiple key areas in the match venues as well as on TV and OTT through on-ground visibility and awards.
The brand has also rolled out a campaign “Ticket to Cricket'' to engage with cricket fans and its vast user base. Under this campaign, the travel company is running social media and coupon code contests this month, offering match tickets and flat Rs 30,000 off on flight tickets for the upcoming Asia Cup. As a part of these contests, tickets for the India vs. Pakistan match and the Asia Cup Final will also be up for grabs.
Rajnish Kumar & Aloke Bajpai, Co-founders of ixigo, expressed their excitement about the association, saying, "As a travel platform deeply rooted in India, we understand the immense love and passion that we Indians have for cricket. Our partnership with the Asia Cup Cricket Tournament 2023 as the official Co-sponsor allows us to fuel this excitement, bringing together the joy of travel and the thrill of cricket. With millions of cricket and travel enthusiasts expected to follow the tournament closely, we anticipate a surge in travel bookings over the next two months as fans unite to support their favorite teams. We are thrilled to be a part of this incredible journey, and ixigo looks forward to providing cricket fans with an easy and seamless booking experience for the upcoming matches."
M4marry introduces video feature for Onam
M4marry members can now add a festive-themed profile picture and a short video of themselves celebrating the festival
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 21, 2023 1:47 PM | 2 min read
M4marry has amplified the festivities for Onam with new profile features for its members. The exciting new feature release coincides with Kerala’s biggest festival season, Onam. M4marry members can add not just a festive-themed profile picture, but also a short video of themselves celebrating the festival.
“Videos have emerged as one of the biggest self-expression tools for this generation. With the new shorts option, members can add a video of themselves along with their profiles. This will enhance the visibility and transparency metrics of member profiles, and we are glad to have released this in time for the festive season,” said Mariam Mammen Mathew, CEO, Manoramaonline.
With the addition of festive photos and shorts, members can also elevate their profiles with an arresting festive theme. This customised template and multimedia options give enormous appeal to profiles. The festive photo feature introduced for the festive season was the most popular and successful feature update on the websites, with thousands of members adding festive photos to their profiles.
m4marry is also running the second season of its popular Onam reel contest on social media. The campaign is intended to extend the brand’s commitment to upholding the traditions and unique culture of the state in its communication.
“We have a continual listening programme at m4marry, and a lot of our product development is a consequence of these research insights. The concept of video shorts with the profile, especially the introduction of the festive shorts, was a happy way of showcasing oneself. We will be introducing similar user features this year,” said Joy Mathew, Vice President, Marketing Services and Solutions, Malayala Manorama.
Rahul Dravid is Bharat Petroleum's new brand ambassador
Dravid will endorse BPCL's Pure for Sure initiative and range of MAK lubricants
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 21, 2023 11:46 AM | 2 min read
Bharat Petroleum, the second largest Indian Oil Marketing Company and one of the premier integrated energy companies in India, has unveiled, cricketing legend and current Head Coach of the Indian cricket team, Rahul Dravid as its new brand ambassador.
This incredible partnership underscores our unwavering commitment to quality, authenticity, and excellence. Rahul Dravid's remarkable sportsmanship, role model status, integrity, dependability and trustworthiness perfectly reflect the values we stand for and make him the perfect fit for brand BPCL.
Rahul Dravid will endorse BPCL's Pure for Sure initiative and range of MAK lubricants.
Welcoming Rahul Dravid, Shri G. Krishnakumar, C&MD, BPCL said, ‘We are delighted to welcome Rahul Dravid to BPCL family. As one of the greatest cricketers of our time, he stood out not only for his exemplary batting skills but also his strong integrity and dependability. An icon who took Indian cricket to new heights, Rahul truly epitomizes our values of trust, integrity, ethics, service and consistency. His association with BPCL will only serve to emphasise our promise of quality and dependability to consumers across the country.’
Speaking on this legendary partnership, Rahul Dravid Rahul Dravid said, “I am honoured to be associated with BPCL, which is one of India’s most iconic companies with a rich legacy of innovation and integrity. Today, brands like Pure For Sure and MAK Lubricants are a byword for trust and dependability and an integral part of every Indian’s life. I can’t think of a better brand to be associated with and look forward to working with the company as they embark on a new chapter in their journey of growth and success.”
With a heritage steeped in upholding integrity and dependability, BPCL has consistently distinguished itself as an industry leader. Amidst the dynamic landscape of competition, the company's steadfast commitment to these values has consistently set it apart. The introduction of Rahul Dravid as the face of BPCL reaffirms this commitment, reflecting a shared ethos of maintaining the highest standards of integrity and reliability.
Madhuri Dixit headlines Muthoot Finance's new integrated campaign
Dixit was onboarded as Brand Ambassador earlier this year
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 21, 2023 11:34 AM | 4 min read
Muthoot Finance has launched a new integrated marketing campaign titled Bharosa India Ka featuring Madhuri Dixit, who came on board as Brand Ambassador with the brand earlier this year.
Over the years, with over 72 Crore people (including repeat customers) having benefitted from its products and services, and with over 2.5 Lakh people reaffirming faith in the brand on a daily basis, across the length and breadth of the country, Muthoot Finance enjoys immense trust of the people. The recent certification granted to Muthoot Finance, as the No. 1 Most Trusted Financial Services Brand by The Brand Trust Report 2023, for a seventh-year running is testimony of the trust the brand has ‘earned’ over a long period of time.
The 360-degree campaign, Bharosa India Ka, launched on 01st August 2023 is a humble recognition of this trust, as also a way to express the brand’s gratitude towards people who have maintained their preference and faith in Muthoot Finance. The campaign reaffirms the brand’s traditional leadership status in the Gold Loan segment while bringing attention to its various loan offerings such as Housing Loans, Personal Loans, and Vehicle Loans as well as providing Gold Loan at Home services.
Amin Lakhani, CEO Mindshare South Asia said, “It is with great excitement that my team and I look forward to “Bharosa India Ka” which is the latest integrated marketing campaign from Muthoot Finance. The campaign through its powerful creative effortlessly brings out the key distinction of Muthoot Finance truly being a Financial supermarket with an unparalleled distinction of being the most trusted brand.
We firmly believe that to create maximum impact, the message as strong as this should be served to the target audience in its entirety. Through our 360 degree amplification across all relevant mediums, Mindshare will strive to ensure that this campaign reaches out to the maximum audiences ensuring maximum exposure and highest ROI for the brand.”
Speaking about the campaign, Mr. Alexander George Muthoot, Joint Managing Director, The Muthoot Group, said, “Muthoot Finance is a financial conglomerate and this TVC with Madhuri Ji brilliantly showcases some of our main loan products such as Home Loan, Personal Loan, and Vehicle Loan, in addition to Gold Loans. The main idea of this campaign is to reinforce our credentials as a financial supermarket – A brand with an unblemished track record and certified as India’s Most Trusted Financial Services Brand for 7 years in a row by the prestigious Brand Trust Report. With 20 diversified divisions and 5850+ branches serving +2.5 Lac customers every day, Muthoot Finance has earned the Trust of crores of Indians since its inception. Hence, we thought of the campaign tagline as “Bharosa India Ka”.
Madhuri Ji will showcase the brand in a very interesting and vibrant avatar to connect with a cross section of audiences and specially female audiences whom Muthoot Finance has truly empowered from a women empowerment perspective too. The flagship product of Gold loans are a great way to enable women to unlock the true potential of their emotional currency and realise their dreams and aspirations. The Bharosa India Ka campaign embodies the larger essence of our brand’s legacy of trust and confidence customers have in our various products and services.
Abhinav Iyer, Senior General Manager - Marketing & Strategy, The Muthoot Group, further added, “Muthoot Finance Loans - Bharosa India Ka“ is a special campaign for us since it is our maiden integrated marketing campaign with Madhuri Ji. The campaign features the charismatic Madhuri Ji in an exciting and visually stunning musical TV commercial that showcases our diverse product propositions across our various loan products. Besides, amplifying the different loan categories, the ad film also showcases key features of Muthoot Finance’s services, like minimal documentation, zero hidden charges, hassle-free process & instant disbursement, Loan at Home facility amongst many others. Sung by the ever-popular Sunidhi Chauhan, the upbeat and catchy number is choreographed and directed by the talented duo Piyush & Shazia. Besides TV, the campaign will also be carried across Print, Outdoor, Digital, Cable and Ground Activation.”
Bharat Matrimony closes the distance between like-minded couples in new ad campaign
‘Be Choosy 2.0’ has been conceptualised by Wonderlb to highlight the platform's 'Interest Matching' feature
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 21, 2023 11:20 AM | 2 min read
Bharat Matrimony launched their new ad campaign ‘Be Choosy 2.0.’ The campaign’s main objective is to highlight their feature called ‘Interest Matching’, and thereby double tap on the importance of having shared interests for a loving, strong relationship.
In a world where like-minded people often struggle to find each other, Bharat Matrimony has emerged as a powerful platform to help them connect. This campaign aims to show how BharatMatrimony has revolutionised the matchmaking process by enabling people to meet and create meaningful connections based on their shared interests.
The films showcase different people with similar interests never getting the chance to meet each other. Bharat Matrimony directly resolves this issue with their new feature.
Speaking about the collaboration, Bhavesh Kosambia and Rahul Chandwani, Content Leads at Wondrlab said, "Our collaboration with BharatMatrimony has always led to some insightful work. With ‘Be Choosy 2.0’ we were able to crack a wonderful execution device. The stories showed couples together, but as a fantasy, and then their separation takes them back to their far-off origins. However, despite their geographical distances, they’re able to connect and find a loving partnership thanks to Bharat Matrimony’s Interest Matching feature."
BharatMatrimony’s CMO, Arjun Bhatia said, “BharatMatrimony has been changing the social narrative about relationships and marriage. We believe people must be choosy when making the most important decision of their life - finding their life partner. And as India's leader in the matchmaking segment, we keep innovating our processes and platform to make our customers' journeys seamless, hassle-free and successful. Our latest revamp is a step in this direction. With features like 'Hobby and Interest Matching' that helps you find profiles with similar interests and 'Filter Breathers' that let you prioritise your filters, we are bringing compatibility to the forefront of the soulmate search. After all, interests are really the starting point for two strangers to meet, start a conversation, assess the potential for a meaningful relationship, and hopefully find a lifelong partner. These new features engineer interactions between the right people so that every member on BharatMatrimony discovers love.”
