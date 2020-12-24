Havas Media collaborates with Innocean Worldwide & TVF for Hyundai’s new campaign

The digital-first campaign for Hyundai's Grand i10 NIOS will be amplified through various in-show integrations, social media engagements, contests and more

Havas Media India in collaboration with Innocean Worldwide and The Viral Fever (TVF) has rolled out a digital-first smart campaign for Hyundai’s Grand i10 NIOS.

Keeping up with the brand’s communication strategy, Hyundai drives the comeback of India’s popular family web series ‘The Aam Aadmi Family Vacation Special’, a TVF Originals by The Timeliners. Being the first family web show, it breaks away from the oh-so-dramatic and cliché TV daily soaps and lends a fresh take into the modern Indian family, its aspirations and hardships that is well-portrayed by the characters in a simple yet realistic manner, giving it a new-age perspective.

The 3-part series unfolds the story of a middle-class Indian family, the everyday conflicts they face and their journey into buying the family’s first car. The show not only seamlessly integrates the brand’s messaging and its features but also highlights the comfort, convenience and flexibility of owning a 4-wheeler for a commoner and urges the audience to take progressive steps by making smart choices in today’s dynamic new-age world.

The campaign will be amplified through various in-show integrations, social media engagements, contests and more.

Tarun Garg, Director - Sales & Marketing, Hyundai Motor India, “As an innovative brand Hyundai is always looking for platforms to connect with our audiences in the most unique ways. This collaboration is an example of Hyundai’s commitment to create stronger connections with our customers and be a part of their daily experiences. ‘The Aam Aadmi Family’ perfectly weaves in the brand’s ideology of Smart Cars for Smart Indians. We truly believe that the Grand NIOS with its segment-leading features and technology is the perfect choice for the smart millennial customers.”

Vivek Srivastava, Joint MD, Innocean Worldwide India said, “With the dominance of the digital screen in the engagement matrix of brands with consumers, the content-based integrations have become an integral part of communication outreach. It’s effortless, unobtrusive yet impactful in seeding the soft and hard aspects. This initiative with TVF for Grand i10 Nios is a living testimony to this new strategic normal. The Aam Aadmi Family series not only helps us embed our client’s message in the digital milieu, plus it does so in a very relatable family context.”

Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India said, “At Havas Media, our endeavour is to provide meaningful experiences and build meaningful brands by capitalizing on the most meaningful media. ‘The Aam Aadmi Family’ show by TVF perfectly captures the reflection of our society, showcasing the real-life conflicts which not only makes it an earthly watching experience for the audience but also strikes the right chord with Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS TG. Every character in the show has created a special connection with the audience allowing the brand to seamlessly integrate its brand promise and drive brand affinity. We are excited about this collaboration with TVF in driving the shared endeavour for Hyundai and we look forward to scaling new heights with many more meaningful offerings.”