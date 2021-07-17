'Happy Lingo app is created to address the challenges in the education system using voice'

exchange4media-GroupM Voice Marketing Conference, held on July 15, witnessed an interesting presentation by Rama Iyer, Director General, WPP India Foundation and Preeti Rao, Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Bombay, on 'Voice of CSR'.

Commencing the presentation, Iyer gave a short brief about WPP India Foundation. She said, “Our focus is on evidence-based decision making, with impact driving the direction of our work in our communities.” She believes that digital-driven focus helps the programs and communities to be future ready.

Talking numbers, she informed that one out of four children leaves school at 8th grade without basic reading skills. Also, as per NEP2020, over 5 crore students have not attained foundation literacy with it becoming a priority for schooling. Iyer believes that technology in the form of a language assessment tool can bring the necessary policy interventions that are evidence-focused and addressing the needed gaps in the literacy programs.

To quench the curiosity of the audience on whether technology can disrupt impact assessment and thereby classroom performance, Iyer proudly introduced “Happy Lingo”, an application made in collaboration with IIT Bombay to address the challenges in the education system using voice. The application is a tool that is being used to voice social change. It has the potential to work with any existing technology to reach general users wanting to build their learning skills.

Taking the presentation forward, Rao explained the component of Happy Lingo. She said, “The application evaluates the performance using recordings on the app, the AI/ML technology evaluates recordings and shares a report basis established reading rubrics while the dashboard displays reports on reading, accuracy, fluency, expressiveness, and confidence”.

The usage of the application has seen many great results in rural, peri-urban as well as urban schools, she added.

Speaking about the advantages of the application, the IIT Bombay professor asserted that Happy Lingo is an objective, reliable, scalable, enjoyable, comprehensive tool that provides real-time data to its users.

Moving towards the end of the presentation, Rao discussed the roadmap to go forward. She elaborated, “Our aim is to build the app to assess students across multiple languages like Hindi, followed by scaling the app in its current form across India along with scaling the app outside India wherever illiteracy challenges exist.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)