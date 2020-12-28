Hamdard drives mobile health van initiative

As part of the on-ground campaign, the Unani medicine brand will be offering health consultation and products for free

Further extending the reach of Healthy India. Hamdard India campaign, Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division) has launched a mobile health van initiative to offer free health consultation and Unani products. The Hamdard heath van activation today started in Delhi, which was well appreciated for the benefits delivered, especially in the winter season. The van will also cover major cities including Meerut, Ghaziabad and Noida.

According to Abdul Majeed, Chairman Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division), “Our Wellness Centres were created with the intention of providing healthcare to all. Our medicines are affordable and are natural with no side effects.”

Commenting on the initiative, Suman Varma, Chief Marketing Officer, Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division) said, “In such trying times, it is imperative to educate the masses about healthy living and holistic wellbeing. Our campaign ‘Healthy India. Hamdard India’ and the mobile van initiative are strategically placed to fulfill the objective of being healthy. We are glad to receive a great response and robust participation from Meerut and are confident of effectively rolling out the right information among target communities across target cities.”

As a part of this initiative, Hamdard Laboratories has rolled out health Vans with experts on board to offer free consultations along with zero cost sampling of their tried and tested immunity boosting product- Joshina and free distribution Sualin sachet. This initiative reflects upon Hamdard’s commitment towards educating the masses about holistic wellness and the importance of the right nutrition to build a strong immune system; a very crucial aspect of life in a post-COVID-19 world.

Hamdard Laboratories have a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as Khulzum, Joshina, Joshanda, Imyoton, Infunza and Chyawanprash that has rich formulations of natural/herbs, which effectively fight various antimicrobial infections like flu, cough, and cold. A wide range of immunity boosters and respiratory healthcare products are available on multiple e-commerce sites – Amazon, Healthmug, and 1mg.