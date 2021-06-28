Grand Finale of Realty+ 40 Under 40 Conclave & Awards 2021

The day saw power-packed sessions deliberating on topics ranging from social impact and new strategies for the new normal to how young leaders are shaping the realty sector

The inaugural edition of Realty+ 40 Under 40 Conclave & Awards 2021 held on June 26, 2021 concluded on a high note with the young and the veteran leaders of the real estate, building and construction sector congregating on the same platform to celebrate the achievements of the new leadership that is taking the Indian realty sector to greater heights.

The day started on a high note with an inaugural address from Dr. Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-In-Chief, BW BusinessWorld & exchange4media Group quoting Franklin D. Roosevelt, 'We cannot always build a future for our youth, but we can always build our youth for the future.' He expressed that real estate is the sector where it’s high time to recognise the power of youth and their contributions.”

The Realty+ 40 Under 40 Conclave of the day saw power packed sessions deliberating on topics ranging from social impact and new strategies for the new normal to how young leaders are shaping the realty sector and the youth as the future.

The first panel discussion, Youth for Change: Aligning Social Impact & Business was moderated by Prasenjit Bhattacharya, Co-Founder & Director Great Place to Work. The speakers were - Akshay Taneja, Director, TDI Infratech Ltd., Pavithra Shankar, Executive Director, Brigade Group, Yash Miglani, Managing Director, Migsun Group and Yeshwanth Nag Mocherla – Hospitality Entrepreneur and Retail Realty Investor. They spoke about their own initiatives of making a difference to their own organizations, construction workers and communities and the country at large.

The second panel discussion titled Next Gen Thinking: Strategies for the “Next Normal” chaired by Jimmy Mistry, Chairman & Managing Director, Della Group had panel members, Binay Agrawal, Business Leader, TempRite – South Asia, Lubrizol Corporation, Saurabh Bansal, Joint Managing Director, Dorset Group, Sourabh Bansal, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Magicrete, Srinivas Shanbhugue, Vice President – Retail Business Schneider Electric India and Sudeshna Mukhopadhyay, Vice President, Havells India Ltd. The speakers elaborated on their companies new product lines for the new way of living and working and their business strategies to address the present pandemic challenges.

The final panel discussion, Leading the Way: Young Leaders Shaping Indian Realty was moderated by Ramesh Nair, Real Estate Expert & Former CEO, JLL India and the speakers were - Anshul Singhal, Managing Director, Welspun One Logistics Parks, Binitha Dalal, Head Of FundRaising, Rustomjee Group, Ram Raheja, Director, S. Raheja Realty, Sudarshan Lodha, Co-founder, Strata, Uddhav Poddar, Managing Director, Bhumika Group. The takeaway from the discussion was that the new leadership of real estate business is much more transparent, fearless and innovative. Young minds are challenging traditional ways of working and are finding their own new path.

The closing of the conclave was no less stimulating as the astute thought leaders of Indian real estate Anuj Puri, Chairman, Anarock Group and Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, National President Naredco and Immediate Past President of ASSOCHAM came together for one of the most informative and inspiring dialogue to highlight Youth as the Future.

Joining the realty big-wigs, Dr Annurag Batra shared his own journey in real estate during the early days of his career and highlighted how today's generation has many more opportunities open to them, especially in the field of building and construction. He also acknowledged the contributions of the two eminent speakers in disrupting the sector with their passion, commitment and knowledge.

The Realty+ 40 Under 40 Awards evening was an equally dazzling affair. Shweta Shalini, BJP Spokesperson, and Advisor to Former Chief Minister of Maharasthra & Former Executive Director of Maharashtra Village Social Transformation Foundation delivering an energetic special address stated, “The Indian real estate sector has informed the world what is shared economy and what a social impact this sector can make on the entire country. This sector not only has the potential to give many opportunities to unemployed youth but, also to create a better nation through its relentless pursuit of building better buildings.”

The Realty+ 40 Under 40 Awards was truly an evening of high-pitched excitement brimming with young energy as the as deserving winners sashayed down the virtual ramp to receive their awards.

The winners of the Realty+ 40 Under 40 Awards 2021 were:

Akshay Taneja , Managing Director, TDI Infratech Ltd.

, Managing Director, TDI Infratech Ltd. Amanda Puravankara , Director, Provident Housing Ltd

, Director, Provident Housing Ltd Angad Rajain, Global Head – IFM & CSO, Tenon Facility Management India Pvt. Ltd.

Global Head – IFM & CSO, Tenon Facility Management India Pvt. Ltd. Anshul Singhal, Managing Director, Welspun One Logistics Parks

Managing Director, Welspun One Logistics Parks Bhushan Palresha , Managing Director, VTP Group

, Managing Director, VTP Group Binitha Dalal, Head – Fund Raising, Rustomjee

Head – Fund Raising, Rustomjee Dr. Adv. Harshul Savla, Managing Partner, Suvidha Lifespaces (M Realty)

Dushyant Kishorekumar Goswami, Managing Director, Suvidha Group

Managing Director, Suvidha Group Danish Farook, Director, Silverline Realty Pvt Ltd

Director, Silverline Realty Pvt Ltd Gaurav Moudgil, Managing Partner, GLOBAL C

Managing Partner, GLOBAL C Hrishikesh Amar Manjrekar, Executive Director, Amar Builders

Executive Director, Amar Builders Kanika Gupta Shori, Co-Founder & COO, Square Yards

Co-Founder & COO, Square Yards Keshav Bhajanka, Executive Director, Century Plyboards (India) Ltd

Executive Director, Century Plyboards (India) Ltd Lincoln Bennet Rodrigues , Founder & Chairman, Bennet & Bernard Group

, Founder & Chairman, Bennet & Bernard Group Mayank Ruia, Chief Executive Officer, MAIA Estates LLP

Chief Executive Officer, MAIA Estates LLP Mrinal Golecha, Managing Director, Rajat Buildtech Pvt. Ltd.

Managing Director, Rajat Buildtech Pvt. Ltd. Mitu Mathur, Director, GPM Architects and Planners Gian P Mathur & Associates Pvt. Ltd.

Director, GPM Architects and Planners Gian P Mathur & Associates Pvt. Ltd. Mukul Bansal , Director, Motia Group

, Director, Motia Group Nayan Raheja, Director, Raheja Developers Ltd.

Director, Raheja Developers Ltd. Neetish Sarda, Founder, Smartworks Coworking Spaces Pvt. Ltd.

Founder, Smartworks Coworking Spaces Pvt. Ltd. Nishant Gupta, Associate Architect, Architect Hafeez Contractor

Associate Architect, Architect Hafeez Contractor Pavitra Shankar, Executive Director, Brigade Group

Executive Director, Brigade Group Pankaj Bansal , Director, M3M India

, Director, M3M India Parth Patel, Managing Director, Kavisha Corporation

Managing Director, Kavisha Corporation Ravi Kumar Dugar, Director, PS Group

Director, PS Group Rahul Kyal, Managing Director, Vinayak Group

Managing Director, Vinayak Group Ram Raheja , Director, S. Raheja Realty Pvt. Ltd.

, Director, S. Raheja Realty Pvt. Ltd. Sandeep Kumar S , Managing Director, TG Developers

, Managing Director, TG Developers Saurabh Bansal, Joing Managing Director, Dorset Industries Pvt. Ltd

Joing Managing Director, Dorset Industries Pvt. Ltd Sourabh Bansal, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Magicrete Building Solutions Pvt Ltd

Co-Founder & Managing Director, Magicrete Building Solutions Pvt Ltd Sudarshan Lodha , Co-Founder & CEO, Strata

, Co-Founder & CEO, Strata Taral Shah, Managing Director, Shivalik Group

Managing Director, Shivalik Group Tanmay Goyal, Director, Goyal & Co Constructions Pvt. Ltd.

Director, Goyal & Co Constructions Pvt. Ltd. Uddhav Poddar , Managing Director & Group CEO, Bhumika Realty Private Limited

, Managing Director & Group CEO, Bhumika Realty Private Limited Uamang Mittal, Executive Director, PRM Group

Executive Director, PRM Group Vivek Mohanani, Managing Director & CEO, Ekta World

Managing Director & CEO, Ekta World Yash Miglani, Managing Director, Migsun Group | Former Mahaluxmi Buildtech Ltd.

Managing Director, Migsun Group | Former Mahaluxmi Buildtech Ltd. Yash Shah , Founder & CEO, The Address & Director, True Value Nirman Pvt. Ltd.

, Founder & CEO, The Address & Director, True Value Nirman Pvt. Ltd. Yukti Nagpal , Director, Gulshan Homz Pvt.Ltd.

, Director, Gulshan Homz Pvt.Ltd. Zayd Noaman, Executive Director, Prestige Estates Projects Limited

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)