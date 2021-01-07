Gokulam Kerala FC ropes in CSB Bank as official sponsor

Gokulam Kerala FC is proud to announce CSB Bank as our official sponsors for the I-League season 2020-21. As part of the sponsorship, CSB Bank will appear on the back of the GKFC jersey. The club will also be doing several promotional activities along with the bank during the season.

“CSB Bank has been a constant supporter of our football cause. They have associated with us for the past three years. I believe along with CSB Bank, Gokulam Kerala FC can bring more laurels in the season and develop football in the state and country to another level,” said Gokulam Gopalan, the chairman of Gokulam Kerala FC.

Commenting on the association, C VR Rajendran, MD & CEO, CSB Bank said, “I-League is one of the premier football leagues in India and we are happy to have signed up with Gokulam Kerala FC, Malabar’s own football club, as their official sponsor. CSB Bank is at the cusp of a major transformation and through this partnership, we want to reach out to different audiences, strengthen our connection with sports, and also support the spirit of every player. We are confident that our association with Gokulam Kerala FC will give an impetus to our brand recognition and together we ensure to deliver an exceptional tournament to all football aficionados.”