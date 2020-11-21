Godrej Protekt's new ads showcase why the products have won the trust of Indian homes

Godrej Protekt, home hygiene brand from Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), unveiled two new TVCs for Protekt Health Soap and Protekt Air & Surface Disinfectant Spray respectively. Conceptualized and executed by Creativeland Asia the TVC focuses on how the brand safeguards your family against germs, bacteria and viruses.

The narrative is woven around a mother and child duo engaged in an active conversation, where the child is talking about the benefits of the products. In the first film, while washing hands and bathing, the child exclaims that Protekt Health soap gives 99.9% germ protection and has a great fragrance, unlike other health soaps which have “hospital-like” smell. In the second film, while the mother uses Air & Surface Disinfectant spray, the child enthusiastically points out that is kills 99.9% germs and also kills cold and flu causing viruses. This spray has a great fragrance too.

In an interesting turn of events, in both TVCs, the mother is later revealed as a medical practitioner who puts her trust in the ultimate protection of Godrej Protekt for her family. This stresses the fact that be it an expert or a mother, both would want the best for her family and Godrej Protekt is committed to ensure the family stays safe and healthy.

Speaking about the new films, Sunil Kataria, CEO – India & SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), said, “Godrej Protekt has always focused on providing the best and top quality hygiene products to its consumers. With the increasing emphasis on hygiene and well-being, our TVC campaign showcases how Protekt Health Soap and Protekt Air & Surface Disinfectant spray is not only effective with 99.9% germ protection but is also appealing with a pleasant fragrance. They stand out as they are pleasant and are not in the clinical space. A child’s trust is validated by his mother or a doctor, and we highlight this sentiment in the TVCs positioning Godrej Protekt as the protector of a family.”

Anu Joseph, Chief Creative Officer, Creativeland Asia, said, "The effort with these TVCs for Godrej Protekt Health Soap and Air & Disinfectant Spray was to bring out the brand's expertise in germ protection while also showcasing the delight in terms of product experience. We needed to create something just as delightful while delivering some pretty serious information as well. These banters between the expert mother and the smart kid do the needful in a memorable way."