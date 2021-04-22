Godrej Protekt partners with Northern Railways for hygiene-based safe rail travel program

Godrej Protekt, a personal and home hygiene brand from Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), embarked on a hygiene-based safe rail travel program in partnership with the Northern Railways zone of Indian Railways. This program, covering both passengers and railways staff, aims to boost hygiene quotient as well as equip them with hygiene solutions during their rail journeys. As India deals with the ongoing wave of COVID-19, this travel hygiene program will be vital to empower people to take necessary precautions as they make their essential and unavoidable rail journeys. This will also help migrant workers heading back to their hometowns due to the lockdown in some cities.

The program will cover 25 long-distance trains like Jan Shatabdi Special, Bandra Terminus Haridwar Special, Yoga express, Dehradun Shatabdi special, Mussoorie Express Festival Special, Chandigarh to Lucknow Festival special, Dhanbad Junction to Firozpur Cantt special, Howrah Junction to Yog Nagari Rishikesh Special, G Satluj Express Special, Kota Dehradun Special Express, Hemkunt Express Special, Jaynagar Amritsar Special, Moradabad Saharanpur Express Special, among others. These trains will depart (point of origin) from 20 cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Kota, Barmer, Bikaner, Rishikesh, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Puri, Jabalpur, Ramnagar, Dhanbad, Patna, Allahabad, Jaynagar, and Moradabad.

Around 45000+ products from Godrej Protekt will be utilized for this initiative to drive larger behavioural change. Godrej Protekt Hand Sanitizer bottle (50ml mini bottle) will be distributed amongst passengers in the aforementioned trains. The passenger luggage will be disinfected with Godrej Protekt On-the-go Disinfectant Spray. Godrej Protekt P-W95 Reusable Face Mask will be worn by the onboard railways staff members who are travelling ticket examiner (TT), train drivers, guards, and housekeeping staff. The Protekt P-W95 Reusable Face Mask will also be given to passengers wearing no mask at select stations under Northern Railways.

Speaking about the program, Sunil Kataria, CEO - India and SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), said, “Safety and hygiene are priorities for consumers these days, particularly so when they are travelling. Godrej Protekt’s purpose is to alleviate hygiene concerns of consumers and champion programs that help to spread awareness of the right ways to maintain hygiene. In 2020, we were the first-ever hygiene brand to partner with Indian Railways during COVID-19 times to promote travel hygiene. we have had a very successful partnership with the Central Railways where we managed to make an impact and drive positive behavioural change. We are delighted to continue the partnership this year with Northern Railways, to contribute and build a safe travel ecosystem in these unprecedented times. This will be backed by our expertise in the hygiene space and inclusion of key Protekt offerings such as hand sanitizers, disinfectant sprays and masks.”

Commenting on the joint program, Rekha Sharma, Sr. Divisional Commercial Manager, Northern Railway, Moradabad, said “We are pleased to partner with Godrej Protekt for this travel hygiene program which is very relevant in the current context. The initiative will cover passengers traveling from cities across the country to destinations located in the Northern Railways network. Travel hygiene program will not only help to ensure the safety of our passengers and employees but will also build necessary awareness of hygiene measures that one should adopt. This will encourage people to travel more by rail. We are committed to making our passengers’ journey safe, sanitized and hassle-free as much as possible.”

While some of the trains may come under different railway zones, all trains will pass through the Northern Railways network. The initiative will benefit passengers travelling from 12 Indian states including Maharashtra, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Gujarat, Punjab, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Bihar along with 2 union territories which are Delhi and Chandigarh.

As a purpose-driven brand, Godrej Protekt has been keen on doing its bit to ensure people have a safe travel experience. In June last year, as part of Protekt India Movement – a mass awareness campaign to promote hygiene and inculcating the right hygiene practices, Protekt tied up with the Mumbai division of Central Railway Railways to run a joint program to improve travel hygiene and its awareness amongst passengers and rail employees. The program covered close to 400 local and long-distance COVID-19 special trains. This time around, Protekt has extended this program to the Northern Railways and will cover much larger network.

