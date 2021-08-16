Godrej Group questions what freedom really means today in new Independence Day campaign

The digital film has been conceptualised by the Corporate Brand and Communications Team of Godrej and Creativeland Asia

As our nation celebrates 75 years of free India, the Godrej Group today released a digital film to rejoice the spirit of independence with the campaign - #FreedomIs.

Conceptualised by the Corporate Brand and Communications Team of Godrej and Creativeland Asia, the narrative of the digital film aims to inspire the youth of India to cherish their freedom by celebrating the essence of today’s independent India and understanding what freedom means to them.

The theme #FreedomIsexpresses the expectations of the youth of the country and presents their belief of what freedom means to them, and how their kind of India will be different. The campaign highlights various aspects that they can relate to and urges every citizen to take a pledge to spread this idea of an optimistic India.

Tanya Dubash, Executive Director and Chief Brand Officer, Godrej Group said, “The digital campaign #FreedomIs reaffirms the Godrej Group’s vision of bringing a positive change in the society by encouraging the youth to be better citizens. While we emphasize our commitment to create a greater nation and support its journey in scaling newer heights, we urge the nation’s youth to be passionate, ambitious and patriotic through their actions and truly embody the spirit of what freedom means to them”

Anu Joseph, Chief Creative Officer, Creativeland Asia, said, “As a Group that has been around from before India’s self-reliant movement, Godrej has always aligned its goals with the nation’s. Today, on the occasion of the country’s 75th Independence Day, Godrej calls upon the youth to align their vision with our nation’s ambitions and idea of freedom. This film is a reminder and a call to action”.

