G.O.A.T Brand Labs closes funding round of $50 million to acquire new brands

G.O.A.T Brand Labs, a D2C brand aggregator, has secured USD 50 million in funding as part of their Series A1 round.

This round saw participation from new investors - Winter Capital, 9Unicorns, Venture Catalysts, Vivriti Capital and Oxyzo as well as participation from most of its existing investors. G.O.A.T had raised its first round of USD 36 Mn in July’21 with investments from Tiger Global, Flipkart Ventures, Mayfield, Nordstar, Better Capital, Trifecta and others.

In one year since starting the venture, G.O.A.T has completed 15 acquisitions, focussing on a portfolio of well-known, strong and upcoming D2C brands in the Lifestyle space. Some of the brands in their portfolio are The Label Life - A Celebrity-Styled Lifestyle Brand, Voylla (Fashion Jewelry), trueBrowns & Abhishti (Indian Wear), Frangipani (Children Wear), Neemli and Nutriglow (Beauty & Skin Care) and Pets brand Doggie Dabbas. G.O.A.T has also acquired long term rights for Pepe Inner fashion.

The company is in advanced discussions with another 12 brands, which will be unveiled in the coming days.

“Our journey of taking Indian D2C Brands global has just started. We are fortunate to partner with great founders and continue to learn and build capabilities in this fast changing space. I welcome our new investors and the strong support from our existing ones in this funding round. We will continue to acquire high potential D2C brands across the Lifestyle segments and scale them to huge outcomes,” said Rishi Vasudev, Co-Founder & CEO of G.O.A.T Brand Labs.

