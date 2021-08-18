GO FIRST announces partnership with WorldTicket & Discover the World

The airline believes that this partnership will facilitate its global expansion drive and further fortify its plans to leverage international sectors

GO FIRST (formerly known as GoAir) today announced a new sales and content distribution partnership with WorldTicket as its GDS sub hosting partner and Discover the World (DTW) as its sales distribution partner.

GO FIRST believes that the tripartite global distribution partnership will strengthen GO FIRST’s penetration in the international market and will enable the carrier to expand its inventory and services to over several countries.

WorldTicket and Discover the World are in sales partnership and the synergies between the two companies will assist GO FIRST to extend its global presence. GO FIRST believes that the partnership will help GO FIRST in attaining pre-COVID-19 levels faster while bringing in incremental revenue and mature loads.

The agreement with WorldTicket will allow travel agents to book GO FIRST flights via their GDS. GO FIRST’s code will be visible in the GDS for the first time with the prefix of W2 acting as marketing carrier. This will include all routes up to 11 months of the booking date.

Speaking on the partnership, Kaushik Khona, CEO, GO FIRST, said, “We are excited to partner with Discover The World and WorldTicket to strengthen our international presence. DTW and WorldTicket are globals leaders in global sales and distribution, and their combined expertise and reach will give impetus to our growth plans in the global market. We believe that the outsourcing of our global sales will open avenues for additional revenue streams while minimising risk. ”

GO FIRST believes that Discover the World, a global sales and marketing representation, with its presence in the forefront, will help GO FIRST reach the travel companies, build market awareness and trust and drive growth.

Peer Winter, VP Commercial Business Development at WorldTicket commented, "We are absolutely thrilled to enter into this global distribution partnership with GO FIRST and Discover the World, who will be acting as dedicated sales partner in many countries. Global OTAs, TMCs as well as Business Travel chains will finally be able to book seats on GO FIRST’s flights via their preferred GDS, which will result in additional revenues and an optimized Load Factor for GO FIRST. By outsourcing their entire GDS distribution to WorldTicket/Flex Flight (W2), GO FIRST will be able to exploit new revenue streams resulting from global sales with a higher average revenue quality, without any risks and without any running costs. Moreover, GO FIRST will be able to use the same API integration to our "Air connection engine" platform in order to potentially benefit from other services offered by our group such as Virtual Interlining incl. Thru Bag. By partnering with Discover the World, W2 and GO FIRST will benefit from 100% targeted sales based on historic market KPI's, which will contribute to generating large volumes for GO FIRST resulting from GDS Sales via W2"

Aiden Walsh head of Airline Development for Discover the World, said, “We are so delighted to work alongside GO FIRST and WorldTicket to bring these excellent products and innovative approach to our trade partners. We will be introducing and educating agents and we see great opportunities to grow sales especially with TMC’s and Tour Operators who in the past would not of consider GO FIRST as they could not be booked via the GDS. With WorldTicket GDS distribution and GO FIRST’s excellent product offering, great value and on time performance, we see this as a winning combination for our trade partners.”

Discover the World will partner to offer Sales and Marketing to select markets.

GO FIRST believes that this partnership will facilitate its global expansion drive and further fortify its plans to leverage international sectors.

