Glucon-D thanks moms for being a constant source of energy in our lives

As part of the #MyEnergyMaaEnergy campaign, users were asked to share photos with their moms, which were then converted into caricatures

Glucon-D has launched a campaign to honour mothers and the 'energy' they provide in our lives.

The #MyEnergyMaaEnergy campaign thanks moms for being a constant source of energy by collaborating with caricature artists. All the audience has to do is share their photos with their moms and the artists would create a caricature of that photo in real-time.

The #MyEnergyMaaEnergy campaign was kick-started on 7th May with a concept-driven video. The response has been very positive with 500+ entries so far and more than 700k views on the video across platforms!

