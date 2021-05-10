Glucon-D thanks moms for being a constant source of energy in our lives

As part of the #MyEnergyMaaEnergy campaign, users were asked to share photos with their moms, which were then converted into caricatures

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: May 10, 2021 12:04 PM
glucond

Glucon-D has launched a campaign to honour mothers and the 'energy' they provide in our lives.
The #MyEnergyMaaEnergy campaign thanks moms for being a constant source of energy by collaborating with caricature artists. All the audience has to do is share their photos with their moms and the artists would create a caricature of that photo in real-time.
The #MyEnergyMaaEnergy campaign was kick-started on 7th May with a concept-driven video. The response has been very positive with 500+ entries so far and more than 700k views on the video across platforms!

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Glucon-d Tonic worldwide Mother's Day campaign Internet advertising Internet advertising India Marketing Internet Marketing Marketing campaign Marketing ad internet Internet ad internet news marketing advertising India marketing India
Show comments
You May Also Like
Honda

Honda India Foundation pledges to support ongoing efforts against Covid-19
2 hours ago

SBI Life campaign

SBI Life honours the dedication of working mothers in a post-COVID world this Mother's Day
3 hours ago

Nilon's

Nilon's celebrates Mother's Day with a nostalgic food trip
3 hours ago