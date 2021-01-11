General Motors unveils new logo

The new logo features vibrate blue tone to evoke the image of clear skies, in line with its zero-emissions promise

Updated: Jan 11, 2021 11:01 AM
Detroit-based automobile giant General Motors has unveiled its new corporate logo. The refreshed brand identity stands with its proposition to deliver “zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion.”

The company said that the new logo not only builds on GM’s legacy but also instils a more contemporary feel. The new logo features vibrate blue tone to evoke the image of clear skies, in line with its zero-emissions promise. Its edges have been smoothed out and fonts turned lower case for a more inclusive, modern feel. The negative space of the ‘m’ in the logo is in the likeness of an electrical plug.

The carmaker has also launched a new campaign “Everybody In” to accelerate its EV adoption. GM has pledged $27 billion in EV products through 2021 and launch 30 new EVs globally by 2025 end.

