As part of the e4m Women’s Day special series, journalist-turned-entrepreneur Shaili Chopra shares her ideas on gender equality and related issues

A journalist-turned-entrepreneur, Shaili Chopra is putting her television experience into a solid digital platform and experimenting with new age media to find real solutions to problems women face. A proud recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Award, Chopra is also an author who has written books like “Birdies in the Business” and “Feminist Rani.”

In today’s edition of e4m’s Women’s Day special series, Chopra talks about her role models and her advice for young women professionals. Read the edited excerpts here:

What are your thoughts on this year’s International Women’s Day theme, ‘Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow’?

Women leaders are supremely critical to any effort in sustainability and growth. Despite being half the world's population women are the most vulnerable group, with less and less access to resources and power and decision making. Gender equality efforts will be incomplete if they remain a goal in their own right. Such efforts must be backed by sustainable economic growth, social development and environmental sustainability. By providing the same opportunities to women and men, including in decision-making in all kinds of activities, a sustainable path of development can be achieved to ensure that women’s and men’s interests are both taken into account in the allocation of resources.

What is your idea of a gender-just workplace?

A gender just place is one where women are accepted for who they are, and what they do and say rather than one where they are judged for 'how' they speak or lead.

Which women have been your strongest supporters and role models?

For me both men and women have been supporters. I say that because it's important to talk of men who support women as well. Among the women, I have had inspiration from Indra Nooyi, Falguni Nayar and Priyanka Chaturvedi. Among the men, I have had Anand Mahindra as such an important champion.

What is your advice to the young women who are either working in or planning to join your industry?

Just soar and don't listen to anyone trying to bring you down. I read this in the morning today and I will pass it on to you if you are on a mission with an idea, "the woman you are becoming will cost you relationships, spaces and material things. Choose HER over everything."

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)