Games24x7 announces partnership with The Script Room

Multigame platform Games24x7 onboarded The Script Room as creative agency partner.

Speaking about the creative mandate for the campaign, Avik Das Kanungo, Director - Brand and Marketing Strategy, Games24x7 said “At Games24x7, players’ experience is of utmost importance to us. Our brand campaigns are aimed at celebrating the joy, spirit, and slice of life moments of playing skill based games. As we continue to expand our offerings in the skill gaming space and extend awesome game playing experiences to more gaming and sports enthusiasts, we are delighted to partner with The Script Room. The team’s approach, thinking is really simple and sharp focussed on the task.”

“We just finished shooting a vibrant brand campaign with the iconic Indian film actor and our brand ambassador Prosenjit Chatterjee, that celebrates the high spirit of our players and brings alive the joy of playing Online Rummy on RummyCircle. We are excited about the way the campaign has shaped up and hope online skill gaming enthusiasts will love the proposition,” Kanungo added.

Speaking about the win, Ayyappan Raj, Founder, The Script Room said, “We are super excited to partner with Games24x7 on their brands. They are fabulous to work with and we hit it off very well as a team. Gaming is a very interesting category and a lot of learning for us. And Rummy is a hugely popular game and the online community is quite robust. The films are coming out really good and you can expect to see some exciting, super fun work super soon!”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)