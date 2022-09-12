Future Generali introduces a health insurance you can use 'every day'

Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited (FGII) has launched the 'Once in a Blue Moon' campaign, which challenges Indian consumers' belief on the usage of health insurance as a one-off activity. The campaign brings to life the significance of everyday health management, delivered through FG Health Absolute – A comprehensive health product, aimed at holistic healthcare and wellness.

In the normal course, customers purchase a health insurance product with the belief that they might use it “someday”. This campaign turns that category assumption around completely and urges people to use FG Health Absolute, every day, thanks to its extensive wellness benefits like daily fitness tracking, anytime mental health guidance, wellness content by experts, free health check up and discounts on health brands.

The campaign presents a new way to look at the category and its utilization, by strategically aiming to bring a shift from ‘One day, I will use this product’ to ‘Making my premium work for me every day’. Through the campaign, the brand emphasises the importance of purchasing ‘FG Health Absolute’, the most comprehensive individual and floater health policy being offered by Future Generali, which covers not only illnesses but also everyday wellness activities. The campaign is strategically designed to raise awareness among Indian consumers, who have never experienced this kind of a health insurance product before.

Conceptualised by Mullen Lintas, the film asks the pertinent question - Why do people use their health insurance only once in a blue moon? prompting individuals to choose a cover that offers daily health benefits and services. The video uses an engaging format to convey the message that ‘Prevention is better than Cure’ and that one should invest in a product that encourages active health management every day leading them towards a healthy lifestyle. The TVC and film have been launched across platforms creating a 360-degree approach for the campaign.

Ruchika Malhan Varma, CMO, Future Generali India Insurance said, “Being a ‘Life-Time Partner’ for our customers, we invest heavily in understanding their needs and developing innovative propositions that address their evolving asks. Accordingly, we recognized a propelling customer need for an all-encompassing health cover leading us to conceptualize a comprehensive health product, an offering that can be effectively used every day, every week and month. Contrary to popular belief, insurance is a partner for life, not just a one day requirement. Through its distinct positioning as 'The Everyday Health Insurance,' FG Health Absolute promotes regular health management practices to aid customers in adopting a healthy lifestyle. It goes a step further and nudges members to live a healthier life through the elaborate wellness loyalty and rewards programme.”

Garima Khandelwal, Chief Creative Officer, Mullen Lintas said, “'Once in a Blue Moon’ campaign for FG Health Absolute goes on to ask the very pertinent question of why people use their health insurance rarely, prompting individuals to choose a cover that offers daily health benefits and services. The insight focused on highlighting all the “accidents” that happen only once in a blue moon, pretty much as often as one uses one’s health insurance currently. The team highlighted the same sharply and creatively, with the intent to land the differentiation and also do it in the tonality of the brand, which is distinct from the competition.”

FG Health Absolute rewards members for a healthy lifestyle, offering them options such as reimbursement or premium discount for utilizing the reward points, creating a balance between physical and mental wellness, providing special treatment for mental OPD through reinstatement if the amount is exhausted, offering additional benefit for girl child under maternity benefit and comprehensive cover for new-born babies, under the mother’s policy. The plan also offers diagnostic and fitness tracking, teleconsultation, wellness content and great discounts on fitness brands, making it the #TheEverydayHealthInsurance.

