Flipkart unveils 9th edition of its campaign featuring Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt

Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, launched the 9th edition of the ‘India Ka Fashion Capital’ campaign in a new avatar, with a focus on being a complete lifestyle destination. Featuring Bollywood’s favorite couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the campaign encourages customers to upgrade not only their fashion wardrobes but everything else that encapsulates their daily lifestyle from beauty & personal care to home furnishing & decor.

Close on the heels of the wedding season, the new campaign showcases the latest influencer-inspired ethnic fashion along with exotic choices for home furnishing and decor, targeting aspirational customers who may be fence-sitters when it comes to making a purchase online. Conceptualized in collaboration with McCann World group, the campaign truly captures the essence of Flipkart being India’s Fashion Capital that is delivering on an unparalleled range, quality, price, and access to the widest range of brands.

Speaking about the campaign, Prasanth Naidu - Director, Marketing, Flipkart, said, “Flipkart has a strong understanding of customer needs, which has helped us provide them with best-in-class offerings over the years. Today’s shoppers prefer to live a fashionable lifestyle that is both accessible and value-driven. With this campaign, our aim is to establish Flipkart as a value lifestyle destination that caters to various needs and appeals to a diverse demographic across the country. We are sure that Ranbir and Alia will create a unique connection with our target audience and inspire them to look at Flipkart as a one-stop-shop for all their lifestyle needs.”

The campaign is live on television and digital platforms for a period of 14 weeks. Set on a college campus, these TVCs are aimed at the youth whose aspirations for high-quality fashion are ever evolving but their doubts at times, come in the way of their desires. The TVCs feature characters portrayed by Ranbir and Alia as college friends, showcasing their fun relationship with their quirky professor.

